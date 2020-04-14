HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Paysign (PAYS) Investors With Significant Losses to Contact its Attorneys Now: Important Deadline Approaching

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges investors in Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) who have suffered significant losses to submit their losses now . A securities class action is pending and certain investors may have valuable claims.



Paysign, Inc. (PAYS) Securities Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements concerning Paysign's operations, financial performance and business prospects. According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants misrepresented and concealed that: (1) Paysign's internal control over financial reporting was not effective; and (2) Paysign's information technology general controls were not effective.

The truth emerged on Mar. 16, 2020, when Paysign announced it would not timely file its 2019 annual report with the SEC. Paysign explained that its "management identified material weaknesses related to (i) assessment of internal controls over financial reporting and (ii) [IT] general controls." This news drove the price of Paysign shares sharply lower.

Recently, on Mar. 31, 2020, Paysign announced a second delay in the release of its 2019 annual financial results, again due to material weaknesses in its controls. This additional delay caused the price of Paysign shares to decline again.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving Paysign falsely affirmed the effectiveness of its internal controls," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

