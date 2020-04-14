Lifeway Foods, Inc. Increases Production to Support Accelerated Demand and Local Communities during COVID-19 Health Crisis

Expects First Quarter 2020 Preliminary, Unaudited Net Sales to Increase 2% to 4% from 1Q19 with the Month of March Net Sales Up Over 13% Year-over-Year



Delivers Second Consecutive Sequential Quarter of Sales Improvement with Strong Industry Tailwinds

MORTON GROVE, Ill., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) ("Lifeway" or "the Company"), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, today provided a business update in conjunction with reporting its fourth quarter and full year results for the period ended December 31, 2019 which was filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lifeway also announced that it expects preliminary, unaudited first quarter 2020 net sales to increase 2% to 4% as compared to the first quarter of 2019 with the month of March net sales up 13% year-over-year.

"We are pleased with our solid end to the year and strong start to 2020. Our team's execution of our long-term strategic plan, Lifeway 2.0, is demonstrated by the sequential improvement in our sales trends in the fourth quarter resulting in our ability to reinvigorate growth which has accelerated into the first quarter of 2020 with net sales expected to be up 2% to 4% year-over-year including a really strong March monthly sales," commented Julie Smolyansky, Lifeway's Chief Executive Officer. "Our current focus is the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees, as well as local and national communities during this time of unprecedented uncertainty and crisis related to COVID-19. At Lifeway, we are committed to supporting the accelerated demand for retail sales and community aid donations through an increase in our kefir production, and we are instituting the Lifeway Heroes Commitment Award, an hourly bonus for employees in our production and warehouse facilities in recognition of their incredible work. In addition, Lifeway is providing donations to Singer and songwriter Jewel's Inspiring Children, Mount Sinai Hospital, Meals on Wheels Chicago, Food Bank for New York City and other local and national food pantries to help ensure first responders and those in need have access to microbiome-supporting products and are able to nourish themselves and their families. To date, Lifeway has donated over 45,000 servings of kefir, and we plan to continue providing additional product for as long as needed."

Ms. Smolyansky continued, "During this time of shelter-in-place as a result of COVID-19, 40% of Americans are more proactively taking care of their physical and emotional health and 17% are consuming more immunity and overall self-care supporting products such as probiotics and vitamins, according to IRI. In the first quarter of 2020, we have increased our production to meet accelerated demand at both grocery retail and online grocery as more consumers focus on self-care and nutrition to aid in their overall health and wellness needs. Kefir has emerged as a top 2020 consumer choice for gut health and it continues to rise with people becoming increasingly educated on the importance of a healthy, functioning gut and how it can determine consumers overall well-being. Based on a 2017 study from The Nutrition Society the health benefits of fermented milk drinks such as kefir included improved digestion, anti-inflammatory effects and the stimulation of antioxidants which can aid disease prevention. We believe Lifeway is well positioned for long-term growth and value creation with strong industry tailwinds to fuel our business as we increasingly serve consumers looking for more self-care, immunity and gut health options during this time of global health crisis and uncertainty."

Lifeway expects to continue to benefit in 2020 from strong industry tailwinds including lower dairy and oil prices as well as the following highlights:

According to IRI:

Dairy is up 11% on a dollar basis for the Total U.S. MULO for the year-to-date 2020 period ended March 22, 2020 Social Chatter is increasingly focused on self-care with a 438% Surge vs. the average in mentions as U.S. COVID-19 confirmed cases increase In the 52 weeks ended March 8, 2020, the total supplement market was up more than 6%. For the one-week period ended March 8, 2020, during which coronavirus concerns in the U.S. began to scale, sales growth for overall dietary supplements skyrocketed to more than 35%

According to Mordor Intelligence:

For fermented dairy, including kefir, a 9% compound annual growth rate is expected between 2019 and 2029

According to the New York Times analysis of data from Earnest Research:

In a 7-day period that ended on March 18, grocery sales were up 79% from the previous year Between March 26 and April 1, sales were up 7%. Among the biggest winners: online grocery delivery services and meal kit companies



About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces cupped kefir and cheese, frozen kefir, specialty cheeses, probiotic supplements and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy and non-dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland and the United Kingdom. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at www.lifewaykefir.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release) contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy and objectives. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as "continue," "build," "future," "increase," "drive," "believe," "look," "ahead," "confident," "deliver," "outlook," "expect," and "predict." Other examples of forward looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements of Company plans and objectives, including the introduction of new products, or estimates or predictions of actions by customers or suppliers, (ii) statements of future economic performance, and (III) statements of assumptions underlying other statements and statements about Lifeway or its business. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Lifeway's expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include: price competition; the decisions of customers or consumers; the actions of competitors; changes in the pricing of commodities; the effects of government regulation; possible delays in the introduction of new products; and customer acceptance of products and services. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors can be found in Lifeway's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the full year ended December 31, 2019, and the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these filings are available online at https://www.sec.gov, http://lifewaykefir.com/investor-relations/, or on request from Lifeway. Information in this release is as of the dates and time periods indicated herein, and Lifeway does not undertake to update any of the information contained in these materials, except as required by law. Accordingly, YOU SHOULD NOT RELY ON THE ACCURACY OF ANY OF THE STATEMENTS OR OTHER INFORMATION CONTAINED IN ANY ARCHIVED PRESS RELEASE.

LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2019 and 2018

(In thousands)

December 31, 2019 2018 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,836 $ 2,998 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts and discounts & allowances of $1,100 and $1,220 at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 6,692 6,276 Inventories, net 6,392 5,817 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,598 1,077 Refundable income taxes 681 2,748 Total current assets 19,199 18,916 Property, plant and equipment, net 22,274 24,573 Operating lease right-of use asset 738 – Intangible assets Goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles 12,824 12,824 Other intangible assets, net 152 344 Total intangible assets 12,976 13,168 Other Assets 1,800 150 Total assets $ 56,987 $ 56,807 Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 5,282 $ 4,570 Accrued expenses 4,087 2,777 Accrued income taxes 154 106 Total current liabilities 9,523 7,453 Line of credit 2,745 5,995 Operating lease liabilities 488 – Deferred income taxes, net 922 390 Other long-term liabilities 58 564 Total liabilities 13,736 14,402 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, no par value; 2,500 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding at 2019 and 2018 – – Common stock, no par value; 40,000 shares authorized; 17,274 shares issued; 15,710 and 15,814 shares outstanding at 2019 and 2018 6,509 6,509 Paid-in capital 2,380 2,303 Treasury stock, at cost (12,601 ) (12,970 ) Retained earnings 46,963 46,563 Total stockholders' equity 43,251 42,405 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 56,987 $ 56,807

LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

(In thousands, except per share data)

2019 2018 Net sales $ 93,662 $ 103,350 Cost of goods sold 68,367 74,646 Depreciation expense 3,146 2,846 Total cost of goods sold 71,513 77,492 Gross profit 22,149 25,858 Selling expenses 11,062 13,477 General and administrative 12,828 13,616 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment – 1,244 Amortization expense 192 631 Total operating expenses 24,082 28,968 Loss from operations (1,933 ) (3,110 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (249 ) (271 ) Fair value gain on investments 1,731 – Realized gain on investments, net 1,413 – Gain on sale of property and equipment 189 54 Other income 84 16 Total other income (expense) 3,168 (201 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 1,235 (3,311 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 782 (225 ) Net income (loss) $ 453 $ (3,086 ) Basic loss per common share $ 0.03 $ (0.19 ) Diluted loss per common share $ 0.03 $ (0.19 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Basic 15,748 15,872 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Diluted 15,804 16,319

LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

(In thousands)

2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 453 $ (3,086 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to operating cash flow: Depreciation and amortization 3,338 3,477 Non-cash interest expense 23 14 Non-cash rent expense (17 ) – Bad debt expense 7 21 Deferred Revenue (97 ) (97 ) Reserve for inventory obsolescence (52 ) 558 Stock-based compensation 838 802 Deferred income taxes 533 (451 ) Fair value gain on investment (1,731 ) – Net gain on sale of investment (1,413 ) – Gain on sale of property and equipment (189 ) (54 ) Goodwill impairment – 1,244 (Increase) decrease in operating assets: Accounts receivable (423 ) 2,379 Inventories (523 ) 1,322 Refundable income taxes 2,067 (401 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (526 ) (78 ) Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities: Accounts payable 710 (2,278 ) Accrued expenses 783 (858 ) Operating lease asset amortization/liability (17 ) – Accrued income taxes 47 (97 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 3,811 2,417 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of investments (15 ) (500 ) Proceeds from sale of investments 1,509 500 Purchases of property and equipment (1,178 ) (2,824 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 522 104 Net cash used in investing activities 838 (2,720 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Purchase of treasury stock (538 ) (1,379 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facility – 6,050 Repayment of line of credit (3,273 ) – Payment of deferred financing costs – (69 ) Repayment of notes payable – (6,279 ) Net cash used in financing activities (3,811 ) (1,677 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 838 (1,980 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 2,998 4,978 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 3,836 $ 2,998 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes, net of (refunds) $ (1,865 ) $ 723 Cash paid for interest 259 261 Right-of-use assets and operating lease obligations recognized at ASU 2016-02 transition 997 – Right-of-use assets and operating lease obligations recognized after ASU 2016-02 transition 305 –



