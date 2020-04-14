SupplySide East 2020 canceled, will return to Meadowlands Expo Centerin April 2021

PHOENIX, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a result of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Informa Markets announced that SupplySide East 2020 has been canceled. The event will return April 13-14, 2021 at Meadowlands Expo Center in Secaucus, NJ.



"While team SupplySide hopes that our entire country is well on the mend by late June, we believe the decision to cancel the 2020 event is the best course of action," said Jon Benninger, Vice President and Market Leader for SupplySide. "Our focus now is on supporting the many businesses and people who make up this great industry as we navigate today's challenges together."

SupplySide East experienced strong industry support and commitment in the postponement of the event as it moved from April to June; however, the COVID-19 situation has worsened nationwide, with New York and New Jersey particularly hard hit.



Informa Markets' priority is on the safety and health of its guests, colleagues and community, leading it to make the decision to cancel the event. A contributing factor to this decision is that the Meadowlands Expo Center is serving as a temporary hospital, and it is unclear how long the facility will be required for this use.

"New Jersey and the Meadowlands Expo Center have been wonderful partners and hosts for SupplySide East dating to 2000, and this event and location is part of the success story of many great companies in our industry," said Benninger. "We will get through this together."



Benninger said the SupplySide team is prepared with digital opportunities for visitors and exhibitors that allow for personal connection, innovation discovery and product development to continue.

"For 25 years, we have offered business solutions for the industry, and we are redoubling those efforts with our proven digital platforms and products as well as new solutions," he said. "Through Natural Products Insider, Food & Beverage Insider and SupplySide Connect, we offer proven ways for brands and solution providers to connect, and expect to have even more unique opportunities to share shortly."

For more information please visit our online FAQ and to see the latest updates please visit SupplySide East online.



