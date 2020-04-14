AdvoLogix Expands Executive Leadership Team and Advances Product Development with Hiring of Technology Expert Dave Schwab

SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdvoLogix® , a leading provider of cloud-based legal matter management solutions for law firms, corporate legal departments and government agencies, announces Dave Schwab has joined the company in its newly created role of chief product officer.



In this role, Schwab will provide vision and direction for developing transformative products that leverage emerging technologies to provide innovative ways for legal professionals to deliver services. AdvoLogix added the chief product officer position as a result of the company's recent growth and desire to continue expanding its offerings to best serve the evolving needs of the legal market. Schwab will also oversee ongoing development and support of its core matter management product.

Schwab joins AdvoLogix with extensive technology and product management experience. He spent nearly 13 years with Accenture in various roles, most recently leading digital transformation initiatives with Accenture Digital‘s Industry X.0, which combines emerging, connected and smart technologies to digitally transform industry. Schwab oversaw the development and deployment of multiple products and services including blockchain/distributed ledger solutions and several SaaS, PaaS and IaaS offerings, and will use that experience to help AdvoLogix continue to create breakthrough products for the legal market.

"As our company has grown in recent years, so have our opportunities to expand our offerings with innovative new products," says Jonathan Reed, CEO of AdvoLogix. "Adding a chief product officer to lead these efforts was a natural step, and we are thrilled to have someone of Dave's caliber join our leadership team."



Schwab began his tenure with AdvoLogix on March 30.

About AdvoLogix®

Founded in 2006, AdvoLogix is a leading law practice and legal matter management solution that helps law firms, general counsel and state and local governments to automate unique business processes and simplify legal matter management. The AdvoLogix cloud-based enterprise solution centralizes matter management, conforms to unique workflows and practice standards and provides industry-leading security and reliability. AdvoLogix offers comprehensive configuration and integration with thousands of add-on applications to extend the solution to meet specific business needs. For more information, visit www.advologix.com and follow AdvoLogix on Twitter with @AdvoLogix.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Legal Marketing for AdvoLogix

651.552.7753

vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fcbe4cf7-1a6f-40b3-87f5-53a15ccf5e5d