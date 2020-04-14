Pet Owners to Get Needed Answers from Trusted Veterinarians on COVID-19 and Their Pets

SEATTLE, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion , the leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs, and the COVID Council for Animal Health will host a webinar exclusively for pet owners. The COVID Council is a consortium of leading experts from The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement (AAWA), the World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA), MightyVet, Not One More Vet and others, dedicated to advancing the good of global pet health.



The webinar, ‘Your pets and COVID-19: A conversation with two veterinarians,' will be Friday, April 17 at 5:00 p.m. PDT. The latest information on COVID-19 as it relates to pet health will be discussed, and questions from pet owners on how to best care for their pets during the COVID-19 pandemic will be answered.

Pet owners, and those interested in the topic, can access the webinar for free. To register for the webinar visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/158600928768650/ or Eventbrite . Registration provides a calendar reminder and notification of future COVID Council updates.

The webinar will stream on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/Trupanion/

Dr. Steve Weinrauch, chief veterinary officer at Trupanion and Founder of MightyVet , and Dr. Carrie Jurney, president of Not One More Vet, will discuss several COVID-19 related topics and findings to-date. The webinar will also provide ample time for participants to ask questions that are top-of-mind during this challenging time.

"We hear from members on a daily basis looking for the latest news and proper guidance when caring for their pets," said Dr. Steve Weinrauch, BVMS, MRCVS, chief veterinary officer, Trupanion. "We're still very much in the middle of this pandemic and there is a lot of information that is being updated real-time. This webinar is a great opportunity to address any concerns and to provide guidance and comfort during these times."

WHO: COVID Council for Animal Health with Dr. Steve Weinrauch, BVMS, MRCVS, chief veterinary officer, Trupanion, Founder, MightyVet, and Carrie Jurney, DVM, DACVIM, CCFP, president of Not One More Vet.

WHAT: A free webinar for pet owners to answer questions about how COVID-19 may affect you and your pet. Participating veterinarians will answer your questions and provide best practices around helping your pets thrive during this challenging time.

WHEN: Tune in on Friday, April 17, 5:00 p.m. PDT or watch on Trupanion social channels any time after.

WHERE: Register for the webinar at https://www.facebook.com/events/158600928768650/ or Eventbrite

The webinar will be streamed on Facebook Live at Trupanion : https://www.facebook.com/Trupanion/ .

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada with over 500,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

About COVID Council

The COVID Council includes leadership from The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement (AAWA) the World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA), Shelter Medicine, Trupanion, MightyVet, and Not One More Vet. The COVID Council has been formed with the goal of advancing the good of global pet health. All parties involved are strong advocates in their field and are dedicating their resources at no cost and with no corporate funding or oversight.

Contact:

Media

Michael Nank

michael.nank@trupanion.com

206.436.9825