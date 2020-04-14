First Citizens BancShares 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting To Be Virtual

RALEIGH, N.C., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (BancShares) (NASDAQ:FCNCA) today announced that its upcoming 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be held virtually to protect the health and well-being of its shareholders, associates and community and to comply with current stay-at-home orders and restrictions on gatherings of more than 10 persons. As previously announced, the meeting will commence at 9:00 a.m. (EDT) on April 28.



Each record holder of shares, or beneficial holder of shares held by a bank, broker or other nominee, as of the February 28, 2020, meeting record date may access the meeting online by going to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/FCNCA2020 and following the instructions on the website to enter their 16-digit Control Number printed on the proxy card or voting instruction form they received with their proxy statement.

Shareholders will not be able to physically attend the meeting. During the meeting, shareholders will be able to listen to the proceedings, vote their shares or submit their voting instructions, and submit written questions, through the virtual meeting website. Shareholders of record who no longer have their Control Numbers may obtain them by accessing shareholder@broadridge.com or by calling Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions at 855-449-0981 for assistance, while beneficial holders of shares held in street name should call their banks, brokers or other nominees.

Even if they intend to participate in the virtual meeting, shareholders are encouraged to submit their proxies or voting instructions in advance of the meeting using one of the available methods described in the proxy statement they previously received. The proxy card and voting instruction forms previously distributed to shareholders will not be revised to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote shares or give voting instructions. Shareholders who previously have returned their proxy cards or voting instruction forms, or voted their shares by telephone or Internet, need not do that again.

Shareholders who have questions about accessing the online meeting should contact Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions on the day of the meeting at 800-586-1548 (US) or 303-562-9288 (International).

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) is the financial holding company for First Citizens Bank. Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens Bank serves customers at more than 570 branches in 19 states. For more information, visit firstcitizens.com.