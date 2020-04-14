Market Overview

Integer Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 7, 2020

Globe Newswire  
April 14, 2020 9:26am   Comments
PLANO, Texas, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) announced today that it plans to release financial and operational results for the first quarter 2020 after market close on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Following the release, Integer management will host a webcast at 5 p.m. EDT to discuss these results. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during this call.

Conference call details:

  • Date:  Thursday, May 7, 2020
  • Time:  5 p.m. EDT / 4 p.m. CDT
  • Domestic dial-in number:  1-833-236-5762
  • International dial-in number:  1-647-689-4190
  • Conference ID:  4978959

An audio replay will be available for 7 days and can be accessed by dialing 800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 and using Conference ID 4978959. The conference call will also be available live or archived replay on the Investor Relations section of the Integer website at: https://investor.integer.net.

About Integer®
Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical and orthopedics markets. The company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, the Company develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets.  The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical®, Lake Region Medical™ and Electrochem™.  Additional information is available at www.integer.net.

Investor Relations:
Tony Borowicz
tony.borowicz@integer.net
716.759.5809

Media Relations:
Kelly Butler
kelly.butler@integer.net 
214.618.4216

