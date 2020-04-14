Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Announces New Chief Marketing Officer

PHOENIX, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) today announced that Gilliam Phipps will join the company as senior vice president, chief marketing officer, effective April 14, 2020. Phipps will report directly to Sprouts chief executive officer Jack Sinclair and will oversee Sprouts' marketing, advertising, customer engagement and private label teams.



"We're extremely pleased to welcome Gil to the Sprouts team," said Sinclair. "The experience Gil brings will be instrumental in shaping Sprouts' long-term strategy to build brand awareness and loyalty with our core shopper, including strengthening and defining our private label business."

Phipps brings more than twenty years of experience in marketing strategy, branding, and product/private label development to Sprouts. He most recently served as vice president of branding, marketing and "Our Brands" at The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), where he joined as vice president of "Our Brands" in 2012. Prior to joining Kroger, Phipps spent over 11 years at H-E-B where he held various positions, including most recently as a director of "Own Brand" where he oversaw branding, innovation, product development, packaging and design. Before that, he led new product development and category management for national CPG brand Hormel Foods. He earned a bachelor of arts degree in English and philosophy from The University of Texas at Austin.

"I am extremely humbled to join Sprouts, a brand that I've long admired for innovation and purpose," said Phipps. "Providing communities access to healthy, affordable foods is more important today than ever before, and I look forward to helping the brand connect even further with customers nationwide in meaningful ways with the products they need and desire."

Corporate Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., one the fastest-growing retailers in the country, has made healthy living accessible to shoppers for nearly two decades by offering affordable, fresh, natural and organic products. True to its farmers market heritage, Sprouts is known for pioneering its unique grocery model by offering a welcoming store layout featuring fresh produce at the center of the store, an expansive bulk foods section, and a vitamin department focused on overall wellness. Sprouts also offers a unique assortment of healthier products with special attributes, such as plant-based, gluten-free, keto-friendly, and grass-fed, to meet the growing and diverse needs of today's consumer. Headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., Sprouts employs more than 30,000 team members and operates approximately 340 stores in 23 states from coast to coast. Visit https://about.sprouts.com/ for more information.

