TransUnion Announces Earnings Release Date for First Quarter 2020 Results

Globe Newswire  
April 14, 2020 6:50am   Comments
CHICAGO, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will publish its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2020, in a press release to be issued by 6:00 a.m. Central Time (CT) on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. The company will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss its financial results. The press release and a live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available on the TransUnion Investor Relations website at http://www.transunion.com/tru.

About TransUnion
TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.®

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

http://www.transunion.com/business

E-mail             investor.relations@transunion.com

Telephone      312-985-2860

