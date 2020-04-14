2Checkout Named Finalist in the 2020 CODiE Awards in Three Categories

ATLANTA, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2Checkout, the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses, today announces that it has been named a finalist for the 2020 SIIA CODiE Awards in three categories : Best eCommerce Solution, Best Payment Solution, and Best Subscription Billing Solution. 2Checkout has won several CODiE Awards since 2011, earning recognition in the industry for offering best-in-class solutions for digital commerce.



The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) CODiE Awards feature 40 business technology categories that reflect the latest industry trends, placing a spotlight on companies around the world that are producing innovative services and products from B2B software, media, and related technologies. The CODiEs is the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program that represents a factor for any software company in achieving market growth and industry leadership.

"Now in their 35th year, the CODiE Awards once again place a global spotlight on the most exciting and transformative products for the B2B software, education technology, information, and media industries," said Jeff Joseph, President of SIIA. "These finalists join a long and distinguished list of products that have revolutionized the B2B market. We send our congratulations to each of the honorees."

"We are honored that 2Checkout's efforts are being recognized once again by the SIIA CODiE awards," said Erich Litch, 2Checkout's President and Chief Operating Officer. "Our mission is to simplify the complexity of digital commerce for our clients, so they can easily optimize their online operations and improve sales across channels. We do this by integrating key areas such as global payments, subscription billing, and eCommerce into one modular platform, allowing full scalability and flexibility for merchants working with us. We are most proud that we were named finalists in all three categories."

2Checkout has won or been named among the finalists in eCommerce, subscription billing, and payments in previous editions of the CODiE Awards; for a full list of honors, visit the company's dedicated certificates and awards page .

Details on the 2020 SIIA CODiE finalist products can be found at siia.net/codie/2020-finalists . Peer voting amongst the SIIA community runs form April 8-17.

Considering the COViD-19 pandemic, SIIA has decided to move the 2020 CODiE Awards online. Winners will be announced during an Online Announcement Celebration on May 18-19, 2020.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence.

For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE

About 2Checkout

2Checkout is the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses. It was built to help clients drive sales growth across channels and increase market share by simplifying the complexities of modern commerce like global payments, subscription billing, merchandising, taxes, compliance, and risk, so they stay focused on innovating their products and delivering exceptional customer experiences.



