Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Immutep TACTI-002 Data Presentation at the AACR Virtual Annual Meeting 2020

Globe Newswire  
April 14, 2020 12:06am   Comments
Share:

SYDNEY, Australia, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited ((ASX: IMM, NASDAQ:IMMP) ("Immutep" or "the Company"), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced that interim Phase II TACTI-002 clinical data has been selected for a poster short talk presentation as part of the high-impact paper presentation program at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting, scheduled for 27 and 28 April.

This presentation was originally accepted as a late-breaking poster for the AACR Annual Meeting prior to the event being rescheduled as two virtual events due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including AACR Virtual Annual Meetings I and II. The data in this presentation relates to Immutep's lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha ("efti" or "IMP321"), a soluble LAG-3 protein based on the LAG-3 immune control mechanism, as part of a combination treatment with pembrolizumab, an anti-PD-1 therapy.

Presentation Details:

Title: ‘Initial results from a phase II study (TACTI-002) in metastatic non-small cell lung or head and neck carcinoma patients receiving eftilagimod alpha (soluble lag-3 protein) and pembrolizumab'
Date: Monday, April 27, 2020
Session: VPO.CT02.Phase II Clinical Trials: CT202
Presenter: Dr. Martin Forster, MBBS FRCP PhD, TACTI-002 clinical trial Principal Investigator, University College London Cancer Institute in the United Kingdom

The abstract title was published today on the AACR website at https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9045/presentation/10803.

The submitted abstract and the virtual poster presentation will also be accessible on Immutep's website at  www.immutep.com/investors-media/presentations.html on the day of the poster presentation.

TACTI-002 is being conducted in collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA (known as "MSD" outside the United States and Canada). It is evaluating the combination of efti with MSD's KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in up to 109 patients with second line HNSCC or NSCLC in first and second line.

About Immutep

Further information can be found on the Company's website www.immutep.com or by contacting:

Australian Investors/Media:
Catherine Strong, Citadel-MAGNUS
+61 (0)406 759 268; cstrong@citadelmagnus.com

U.S. Media:
Garth Russell, LifeSci Advisors
+1 (646) 876-3613; garth@lifesciadvisors.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga