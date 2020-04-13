Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lomiko To Raise $ 500,000

Globe Newswire  
April 13, 2020 6:25pm   Comments
Share:

Vancouver, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Vancouver, British-Columbia) April 13, 2020 - Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSXV:LMR, OTC:LMRMF, FSE: DH8C)) ("Lomiko" or the "Company").  As a result of current market conditions, the Company is making an application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for a waiver to a private placement price.  The proposed pricing of the private placement is made in reliance on the temporary relief measures established by the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 7, 2014.  The Company anticipates to issue 25,000,000 units at a price of $0.02 for gross proceeds of $500,000.  Each unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company and one warrant.  Each whole warrant will permit the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 for one year from closing. 

 

The Company may pay commissions of up to 10% to eligible parties in connection with this financing, payable in cash and/or warrants.

 

The use of proceeds shall be outstanding payables owed on property expenditures ($120,000); regulatory fees ($3,450); legal ($38,000); management fees ($100,000); account/audit ($100,000); transfer agent fees ($20,000); promotion and travel ($25,000); 2020 annual meeting payables ($42,500); and working capital/commission on financing ($51,050).

 

All securities issued under this private placement, and the shares that may be issuable on the exercise of the warrants, are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four-months and one day from issuance.  The closing of the private placement, the issuance of the securities and the finder's fee are subject to final TSX Venture Exchange approval.

 

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities.

 

For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill at 604-729-5312 or email: info@lomiko.com.

 

On Behalf of the Board,

 

"A. Paul Gill"

Chief Executive Officer

 

We seek safe harbor. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Attachment 

A. Paul Gill
Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSXV:LMR)
6047295312
apaulgill@lomiko.com
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga