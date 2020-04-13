Jessica Brennan Joins Onex as Head of Client and Product Solutions

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation ("Onex") (TSX:ONEX) announced today that Jessica Brennan will be joining as Managing Director, Head of Client and Product Solutions. Jessica will be based in Onex' New York office. In this new firm-wide role, Ms. Brennan will oversee new fund formation, investor relations and fundraising and client product solutions across the entire Onex platform.



Gerry Schwartz, Onex' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Onex is proud of the close relationships maintained with its investors. We are excited that Jessica is joining Onex and will help position the firm for future growth."

Ms. Brennan stated, "I am delighted to join Onex in this next and exciting growth phase. It is a firm with a remarkable history and a distinguished leadership team. I look forward to working with my partners across the firm to continue the tradition of exceptional investor relations and creative solutions for Onex' capital partners."

Ms. Brennan has more than 20 years of alternative investment management experience. Previously, she was a Partner and Managing Director, in Investor Relations at The Carlyle Group. Prior to joining Carlyle in 2011, Ms. Brennan was a Managing Director in the Private Fund Group at Credit Suisse, joining Donaldson Lufkin & Jenrette in 1999. Ms. Brennan has extensive relationships across all types of investors and experience across asset classes. At Carlyle, she structured and led several separately managed accounts as well as various structured vehicles. Earlier in Ms. Brennan's career, while at Credit Suisse, she worked on the Onex Partners I, II and III fundraising processes. She has a BA from the University of Michigan, and an MBA from The Wharton School, The University of Pennsylvania.

A bout Onex

Founded in 1984, Onex invests and manages capital on behalf of its shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients from around the world. Onex' platforms include: Onex Partners, private equity funds focused on larger opportunities in North America and Europe; ONCAP, private equity funds focused on middle market and smaller opportunities in North America; Onex Credit, which manages primarily non-investment grade debt through collateralized loan obligations, private debt and other credit strategies; and Gluskin Sheff's actively managed public equity and public credit funds. In total, Onex has approximately $38.4 billion of assets under management, of which approximately $7.2 billion is its own shareholder capital. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex' platforms.

The Onex Partners and ONCAP businesses have assets of $42 billion, generate annual revenues of $28 billion and employ approximately 171,000 people worldwide. Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com . Onex' security filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com .

