Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Laureate Education Announces Date of First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
April 13, 2020 8:30am   Comments
Share:

BALTIMORE, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) plans to release results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, on Thursday, May 7, 2020, before the stock market opens. Following the release, the Company will host a telephone conference call with investors and analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the first quarter results and the Company's business outlook.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the earnings conference call by dialing 1-855-307-2849 (for U.S.- based callers), or 1-703-639-1262 (for international callers), and requesting to join the Laureate Education conference call, conference ID 8368663. Replays of the entire call will be available through May 14, 2020 at 1-855-859-2056 (for U.S.- based callers) and at 1-404-537-3406 (internationally), conference ID 8368663.

The webcast of the conference call, including replays, and a copy of the earnings release and the related slides will be made available through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.laureate.net

About Laureate Education, Inc.
Laureate Education, Inc. has built the largest international portfolio of degree-granting higher education institutions, primarily focused in Latin America, with more than 850,000 students enrolled at over 25 institutions with more than 150 campuses, which we collectively refer to as the Laureate International Universities network. Laureate offers high-quality, undergraduate, graduate and specialized degree programs in a wide range of academic disciplines that provide attractive employment prospects. Laureate believes that when our students succeed, countries prosper and societies benefit.

Investor Relations Contact:
ir@laureate.net 

Media Contacts:

Laureate Education, Inc.
Adam Smith
adam.smith@laureate.net 
U.S.: +1 (443) 255 0724


Source: Laureate Education, Inc.

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga