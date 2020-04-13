SimpleLegal Introduces New Embedded Document Management for its Legal Operations Platform

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleLegal , a modern legal operations platform offering spend management and matter management, today announced their new embedded Document Management System (DMS), a convenient, one-stop-shop that allows corporate legal teams to improve processes and productivity at no added cost.



"Corporate legal departments need an effective document management system to be more efficient and to mitigate risk. With the DMS integrations currently supported and the addition of native document management, customers will have the option to use the DMS that best fits their needs," said Nathan Wenzel, Founder of SimpleLegal.

As the centralized system of record, the new DMS ensures that documents and files can be properly maintained and aren't lost when team members leave the company. When paired with SimpleLegal's Outlook add-in, SimpleLegal's DMS provides an easy way for users to collect and store important emails and attachments.

Key Features:

Search and Filtering : Search the full content of the document, titles, tags, and categories to quickly locate relevant documents.

: Search the full content of the document, titles, tags, and categories to quickly locate relevant documents. Organize Folders : Set the structure of folders for individual matters with the ability to create, move, rename, and delete folders.

: Set the structure of folders for individual matters with the ability to create, move, rename, and delete folders. Versioning : Create new versions of documents on-demand and view or download prior versions.

: Create new versions of documents on-demand and view or download prior versions. Preview Files: Quickly preview documents without having to download and open them.

Early customers highlight the ease of use for their legal team. According to Groupon, "With all matter files easily accessible within one system, SimpleLegal's new DMS simplified the way our legal team saves and stores files."

"SimpleLegal's DMS is built-in and streamlined, making it easy for teams to adopt," said Shri Iyer, SimpleLegal's Head of Product. "We are so proud to bring this product to market, and look forward to introducing it to the marketplace."

About SimpleLegal

SimpleLegal provides a modern legal operations management platform that streamlines the way corporate legal departments manage their matters, track and interpret spend, and collaborate with vendors and law firms. SimpleLegal combines e-Billing and spend management, matter management, vendor management, and reporting and analytics into one comprehensive application to optimize legal operations and the management of the entire legal department. The company, founded in 2013, is privately held and located in Mountain View, California. For more information, visit www.simplelegal.com .

Media Contact:

Paul Wilke

Upright Communications

simplelegal@uprightcomms.com

415-215-8750