Siyata Mobile Wins Initial $600K Contract to Supply Healthcare Workers Managing the Battle Against COVID-19

MONTRÉAL, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (TSXV:SIM, OTCQX:SYATF) announces it has won an initial $600k contract for its rugged Push-to-Talk (PTT) devices to supply hospitals, healthcare workers and ambulances to help manage the battle against COVID-19.



The Siyata devices are running third party Command & Control software which allows medical units to speak to entire teams; displays their real-time locations and their zones of operation; visually categorizes hospital beds according to severity; and uses artificial intelligence to automatically manage workloads, identifying teams that are inactive and allocating them to where they are needed most.

Medical staff in the hospital's current COVID-19 department need to communicate with their teams, with supervision control rooms and logistical control rooms, and navigate areas exposed to the virus, as well as areas designated as "clean zones." Now, personnel can see the real-time location of doctors and nurses on the network, and beds are categorized into severity levels after hospital staff adapted the system for medical needs.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile, comments, "Healthcare workers continue to maintain the nation's safety amidst the significant pressure of the Covid-19 outbreak. In regard to the crisis at hand, our innovative push-to-talk devices are designed to provide advanced technologies to ensure better connectivity and safer communication when it matters most. We are very proud to be the vendor of choice for this project, and anticipate additional orders as other hospitals adopt this platform."

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a global vendor of in-vehicle cellular IoT solutions for first responder and commercial fleet vehicles. The flagship UV350 is the world's first 4G/LTE in-vehicle IoT cellular solution, incorporating voice, data, push-to-talk over cellular, fleet management, and other public safety software to increase situational awareness, and save lives.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata's customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

