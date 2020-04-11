The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD)

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming April 20, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. ("Jeld-Wen" or the "Company") (NYSE:JELD) securities between January 26, 2017 and October 15, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").inclusive (the "Class Period").



If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On October 15, 2018, after the market closed, Jeld-Wen reported a $76.5 million charge for third quarter 2018 related to ongoing litigation concerning Jeld-Wen's anticompetitive behavior. The Company also announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Brooks Mallard.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $4.03, or 19%, to close at $17.28 per share on October 16, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Jeld-Wen was engaged in anticompetitive conduct through a price-fixing conspiracy with another door manufacturer to artificially increase or maintain prices of interior molded doors; and (2) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW .

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Jeld-Wen securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 20, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com , or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts