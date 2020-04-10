Bill Stoller Acquires Unique Property in McMinnville, Oregon

Dayton, Oregon, April 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayton, Oregon native and local entrepreneur, wine industry veteran, and philanthropist, Bill Stoller, has agreed to acquire the land surrounding the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum - home of the iconic Spruce Goose airplane - and the Wings and Waves Waterpark. The acquisition includes the Space Museum building, which will be leased to the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum, a non-profit dedicated to preserving aviation history and inspiring students of all ages about science. Located in McMinnville, Oregon, 45-minutes southwest of Portland, the purchase further diversifies Stoller's business holdings in Yamhill County.

"Growing up in a small rural community, I have a deep desire to further the economic vitality of my hometown so that future generations have opportunities to thrive," said Bill Stoller. "The Wings & Waves Waterpark and the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum are unique assets to Oregon, and I'm pleased that we can continue their mission and advance the destination as a prime economic driver in Yamhill County."

Currently, the hands-on science, technology, engineering, and math activities offered by the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum destination draw more than 150,000 visitors annually from around the globe. The tourism industry in Yamhill County, of which these assets are a prime attraction, has experienced 4.5% year-over-year growth to an all-time high of $111.5 million in revenue and 1.6% year-over-year growth to an all-time high of 1,700 local jobs. These figures are bolstered by a 7.2% increase in local tax receipts, reaching nearly $800,000 in Yamhill County by overnight visitors to the region. "The landlord owned property has been in bankruptcy several times in the last five years," said John Rasmussen, Executive Director of the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum.

"Bill Stoller's vision is to be a partner in the economic future of Yamhill County. His decision to acquire the property supports a broader goal for economic development and sustainability for the Museum, which benefits his hometown of Dayton, as well as the community of McMinnville where the campus is located."

###

About Bill Stoller Bill Stoller, a native of Dayton, Oregon, is the co-founder of Express Employment Professionals, currently the second largest privately held staffing company in the world, with more than 800 offices in three countries. He entered the wine industry in the late 80s and is the owner of Stoller Family Estate and Chehalem Winery. In 2001, he also founded Xenium Resources, a Human Resources outsource company. True to his Oregon upbringing, Bill sees himself as a custodian of the land he loves, and cares deeply about environmental and community sustainability. Driven by these values, he seeks to create opportunities for businesses and communities that will last for the next two centuries and beyond.

