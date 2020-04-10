Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Commercial Loan Officer Hiring

OAKDALE, Calif., April 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY), announced that Matt Morgado has joined the bank as Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer. Morgado will be based out of the Sacramento - Capitol Mall Office.



Morgado brings over 25 years of commercial and agricultural banking experience to Oak Valley. In his role, he will be responsible for business development and relationship management in the greater Sacramento area. "We are pleased to have Matt join our team and expand our lending efforts in Sacramento," stated Cathy Ghan, SVP Commercial Real Estate Group. "With his broad range of experience and commercial and agricultural banking knowledge he will be a great fit to the bank."

Morgado received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Management from the University of Phoenix and a Master's Degree in Finance from Colorado State University. He is currently a member of the John Adams Academy Foundation and a former Foster Family Service board member. In 2016, he was recognized by Marysville Rotary as their Rotarian of the Year. In his free time, he enjoys family time, hunting and fishing, and golf. He resides in Roseville with his wife Sheri and four children.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 17 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes and Bishop.

For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit www.ovcb.com .

Contact: Chris Courtney/Rick McCarty Phone: (209) 848-BANK (2265) Toll Free (866) 844-7500 www.ovcb.com



