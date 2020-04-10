Canoe Financial announces securityholder meetings and reduction in management fees

CALGARY, Alberta, April 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe Financial LP ("Canoe Financial") today announced it will be holding securityholder meetings and reducing management fees for certain funds.



Securityholder Meetings

As announced on April 9, 2020, Canoe Financial has reached an agreement with Fiera Capital Corporation and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Fiera Investments LP ("Fiera Investments") to acquire the right to manage Fiera Investments' retail mutual funds. The transaction is expected to close on or about the end of the second quarter of 2020, subject to receipt of all necessary and securityholder approvals.

Upon completion of the proposed transaction and subject to receipt of all necessary approvals, Canoe Financial proposes to merge certain of the Fiera Investments mutual funds ("Fiera Terminating Funds") into certain Canoe mutual funds ("Canoe Continuing Funds"), as set forth below.

Fiera Terminating Funds Canoe Continuing Funds Oakmark International Equity Registered Fund Canoe Defensive International Equity Fund Oakmark International Equity Class Oakmark U.S. Equity Registered Fund



Canoe Defensive U.S. Equity Portfolio Class Oakmark U.S. Equity Class Fiera U.S. Dividend Class Fiera U.S. Dividend Registered Fund

Due to the fact that the total assets of the Fiera Terminating Funds are collectively larger than the assets of each Canoe Continuing Fund into which the Fiera Terminating Funds are merging, Canoe Financial is calling a meeting of securityholders of each of the Canoe Continuing Funds to vote on the applicable merger.

Approval from securityholders of each Canoe Continuing Fund will be sought at special meetings to be held in the second quarter of 2020. Details about the mergers will be contained in the meeting materials.

Management Fee Reductions

Effective May 1, 2020, the management fee for Series A of Canoe Bond Advantage Portfolio Class will be reduced from 1.35% to 1.25%, the management fee for Series F of Canoe Bond Advantage Portfolio Class will be reduced from 0.85% to 0.70%, the management fee for Series A of Canoe Defensive International Equity Fund will be reduced from 1.90% to 1.85% and the management fee for Series F of Canoe Global Income Fund will be reduced from 0.99% to 0.70%.

About Canoe Financial

Canoe Financial is one of Canada's fastest growing independent mutual fund companies managing over $5.45 billion in assets across a diversified range of award-winning mutual funds and private energy equity products. Founded in 2008, Canoe Financial is an employee-owned investment management firm focused on building financial wealth for Canadians. Canoe Financial has significant national presence across Canada, including offices in Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.

Further Information

Investor Relations

1–877–434–2796

www.canoefinancial.com

info@canoefinancial.com

