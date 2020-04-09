XCEL BRANDS TO REPORT FOURTH QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON APRIL 13, 2020

NEW YORK, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) ("Xcel" or the "Company"), a brand management and media company, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on April 13, 2020. The Company will hold a conference call with the investment community at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that day.



A webcast of the conference call will be available live on the Investor Relations section of Xcel's website at https://www.xcelbrands.com/ . Interested parties unable to access the conference call via the webcast may dial 855-327-6837. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company website for approximately two weeks following the event and can be accessed at 844-512-2921 using replay pin number 10009142.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, production, marketing, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded by Robert W. D'Loren in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social as one. The Company owns and manages the Isaac Mizrahi brands (the "Isaac Mizrahi Brand"), the Judith Ripka brands (the "Ripka Brand"), the Halston brands ("Halston Brand"), the C Wonder brands (the "C Wonder Brand"), and other proprietary brands, pioneering a ubiquitous sales strategy which includes the promotion and sales of products under its brands through interactive television, internet, brick-and-mortar retail, and e-commerce channels. We also own and manage the Longaberger brand (the "Longaberger Brand") through our controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing LLC. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel is led by an executive team with significant production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer product companies. With an experienced team of professionals focused on design, production, and digital marketing, Xcel maintains control of product quality and promotion across all of its product categories and distribution channels. www.xcelbrands.com

