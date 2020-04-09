Barrick Provides Notice of Release of First Quarter 2020 Results

TORONTO, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick will release its first quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. In respect of Covid-19 protocol, President and CEO Mark Bristow will host an interactive webinar on the results at 11:00 EDT.



The presentation will be linked to the webinar and conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release preliminary production and sales information for Q1 2020 on April 16, 2020.

April 16, 07:00 EDT / 12:00 UTC



May 6, 07:00 EDT / 12:00 UTC



May 6, 11:00 EDT / 16:00 UTC

Details to be provided closer to the date



May 6, 11:00 EDT / 16:00 UTC

US/Canada (toll-free), 1 800 319 4610

UK (toll-free), 0808 101 2791

International (toll), +1 416 915 3239

The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 4363.

The Q1 2020 presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at www.barrick.com.

Enquiries:

Analyst, Investor Relations and Corporate Access

Claudia Pitre

+1 416 307 5105

Email: cpitre@barrick.com

Global Investor and Media Relations

Kathy du Plessis

+44 20 7557 7738

Email: barrick@dpapr.com