Barrick Provides Notice of Release of First Quarter 2020 Results
TORONTO, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick will release its first quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. In respect of Covid-19 protocol, President and CEO Mark Bristow will host an interactive webinar on the results at 11:00 EDT.
The presentation will be linked to the webinar and conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.
The company will release preliminary production and sales information for Q1 2020 on April 16, 2020.
- Release of Q1 preliminary production and sales information
April 16, 07:00 EDT / 12:00 UTC
- Q1 results release
May 6, 07:00 EDT / 12:00 UTC
- Results presentation
Webinar
May 6, 11:00 EDT / 16:00 UTC
Details to be provided closer to the date
Conference call linked to presentation
May 6, 11:00 EDT / 16:00 UTC
US/Canada (toll-free), 1 800 319 4610
UK (toll-free), 0808 101 2791
International (toll), +1 416 915 3239
The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 4363.
The Q1 2020 presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at www.barrick.com.
Enquiries:
Analyst, Investor Relations and Corporate Access
Claudia Pitre
+1 416 307 5105
Email: cpitre@barrick.com
Global Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com