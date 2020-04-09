Market Overview

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. ANNOUNCES DATE FOR Q1 2020 RESULTS

Globe Newswire  
April 09, 2020 1:30pm   Comments
DALLAS, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2020 on April 22, 2020 at 4:00 pm EDT.  Given the pending merger with Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX), Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will not hold an earnings conference call.

The corresponding presentation slides will be [webcast live][available] on the home page of the Company's website, http://investors.texascapitalbank.com

ABOUT TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P SmallCap 600®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Dallas, the bank has full-service locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. For more information, please visit www.texascapitalbank.com

INVESTOR CONTACT
Julie Anderson, 214.932.6773
julie.anderson@texascapitalbank.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Shannon Wherry, 469.399.8527
shannon.wherry@texascapitalbank.com

