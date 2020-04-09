Market Overview

Glatfelter to Report Earnings on May 5th

Globe Newswire  
April 09, 2020 1:06pm   Comments
YORK, Pa., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) announced today that it expects to issue its 2020 first-quarter results on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.  Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM (EDT) that morning to discuss the Company's results.  Glatfelter's earnings release and an accompanying financial supplement, which includes significant financial information to be discussed on the conference call, will be available on its Investor Relations website at http://www.glatfelter.com/about_us/investor_relations/default.aspx.

What:     Glatfelter's 1st Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Conference Call
       
When:     Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 11:00 a.m. (EDT)
       
Number:     US dial (888) 335-5539
      International dial (973) 582-2857
       
Conference ID:     4392446
       
Webcast:     http://www.glatfelter.com/about_us/investor_relations/webcast.aspx
       
Rebroadcast Dates:     May 5, 2020, 2:00 p.m. through May 19, 2020, 11:59 p.m.
       
Rebroadcast Number:     Within US dial (855) 859-2056
      International dial (404) 537-3406
       
Conference ID:     4392446

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials.  The Company's high-quality, innovative and customizable solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene and packaging products as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in York, PA and transitioning to new headquarters in Charlotte, NC, the Company's annual net sales approximate $925 million with customers in over 100 countries and approximately 2,600 employees worldwide.  Operations include eleven manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines.  Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com.

Contacts:  
Investors: Media:
Samuel L. Hillard   Eileen L. Beck
(717) 225-2743 (717) 225-2793
samuel.hillard@glatfelter.com eileen.beck@glatfelter.com

 

