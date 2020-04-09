DISCOVERY DIVESTS NON-CORE EXPLORATION PROPERTY

TORONTO, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Metals Corp. (TSXV:DSV, OTCQX:DSVMF) ("Discovery" or the "Company") announces that it has divested its 100% interest in the Congress Property ("Congress"), located in British Columbia, to Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker") (CSE:TSK, OTCQB:TSKFF). Under the terms of the purchase agreement, Talisker will issue 1,000,000 common shares to Discovery in return for 100% ownership of Congress. The common shares are subject to a four month hold period pursuant to applicable securities laws and further subject to certain resale restrictions for up to one year.



Congress is a non-core exploration property acquired by the Company as part of the Levon Resources Ltd. transaction that closed on August 2, 2019. The sale of Congress is consistent with the Company's strategy of streamlining its property portfolio in order to focus on its district-scale silver and silver-zinc-lead properties in northern Mexico. The transaction also provides Discovery with investment exposure to an historic gold camp that sits within a large land package in British Columbia.

The sale of Congress to Talisker is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Discovery

Discovery Metals Corp. (TSXV:DSV, OTCQX:DSVMF) is a Canadian exploration and development company headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and focused on historic mining districts in Mexico. Discovery's flagship is its 100%-owned Cordero silver project in Chihuahua State, Mexico. The 35,000-hectare property covers a large district that hosts the announced resource as well as numerous exploration targets for bulk tonnage diatreme-hosted, porphyry-style, and carbonate replacement deposits. In addition, Discovery is also exploring multiple high-grade carbonate replacement-style silver-zinc-lead showings in a land package of approximately 150,000 hectares in Coahuila State, Mexico. The land holdings contain numerous historical direct-ship ore workings and significant underground development, but no drill-testing has ever been carried out on them.

