ForgeRock Appoints New Chief Technology Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForgeRock® , the leading provider in digital identity, today announced the appointment of Eve Maler as Chief Technology Officer. Maler joins ForgeRock's senior leadership team to deliver deep insight into the technology trends that will impact the company's business and enable innovation that helps its customers create great digital experiences.



"Eve brings exceptional leadership and vision to ForgeRock as we continue to help people to safely and simply access the connected world," said Fran Rosch, CEO of ForgeRock. "She's been at the table advancing industry standards such as SAML, XML and of course, User-Managed Access. Her deep expertise in identity, security and privacy is unmatched. I'm thrilled to have her take on this role."

Maler previously served as VP of Innovation and Emerging Technology, joining ForgeRock in 2014. She will play a key role in investigating and prototyping innovative approaches to help customers solve their identity challenges. She will also continue to drive ForgeRock's involvement with leading industry standards initiatives.

Prior to joining ForgeRock, Maler served at Sun Microsystems and as an analyst for Forrester Research. She is a globally recognized strategist, innovator and communicator on identity, security and privacy. She was the founding chair of the working group for the SAML identity federation standard and has provided expert advice to forums such as UK Open Banking and the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology.

"I am honored to contribute at ForgeRock as CTO," said Maler. "The possibilities of the ForgeRock Identity Platform are endless in connecting everyone safely and simply. That really speaks to me, and I'm excited about further elevating ForgeRock's mission and extending its identity industry leadership."

ForgeRock also announced the appointment of Allan Foster as chief evangelist.

