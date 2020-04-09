LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Investing In Intelsat S.A. To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Intelsat S.A. ("Intelsat" or the "Company")(NYSE:I) of the June 8, 2020 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.



The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all those who purchased Intelsat common stock between November 5, 2019 and November 18, 2019 (the "Class Period"). The case, Hill v. Silver Lake Group, L.L.C., No. 20-cv-02341 was filed on April 7, 2020.

The complaint alleges that Defendants violated provisions of the Exchange Act by selling a block of Intelsat shares while in possession of material non-public information, including that Intelsat had met with the Federal Communications Commission ("FCC") on November 5, 2019, to discuss the private sale of certain wavebands controlled by Intelsat for future "5G" use (the "C-Band") and that the FCC opposed Intelsat's then-existing proposal, instead favoring a public auction rather than private sale of the C-Band.

On November 18, 2019, after the FCC announced that it would publicly auction the C-Band that Intelsat had been hoping to sell privately.

On this news, Intelsat's share price fell from $13.14 per share on November 15, 2019 to a closing price of $8.03 on November 18, 2019: a $5.11 or a 38.89% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

