LUCKIN COFFEE INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Luckin Coffee Inc. - LK

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK).



The investigation concerns whether Luckin and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in fraud, negligence or other unlawful business practices.

On April 2, 2020, the Company disclosed that it is investigating reports that senior executives and employees fabricated transactions totaling 2.2 billion yuan ($310 million) and, as a result, investors could not rely on its previous financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

On this news, the price of Luckin's shares plummeted over 80%.

