Vivera Pharmaceuticals Chief Medical Officer calls for rapid expansion of COVID-19 testing

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a California based pharmaceutical company, is beginning to distribute its COVID-19 point of care rapid serological test. Expecting to ramp up distribution to 1,000,000 tests per week in the coming weeks, Vivera is working closely with its partners to get tests into the hands of those that need it the most.



Recognizing the need for wide-spread testing efforts, Vivera's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephen McColgan is calling for more testing in more communities. Designed for point of care testing, the Vivera Rapid Test is an easy to use, rapid diagnostic tool with near 100% specificity for the COVID-19 infection. Currently, there are millions of front-line responders to this pandemic, such as health care workers, police, and EMTs, who are unable to be tested due to a critical shortage in available diagnostic tools.

Dr. McColgan, who is scheduled to be interviewed on tonight's "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Fox News has highlighted the extreme benefits of a test that can determine both infection and immunity. "Our antibody test is a game changer, as it identifies the people who have been infected and have immunity with only two drops of blood from a finger prick. Importantly, it complements the PCR test which defines infection. Identifying individuals who have immunity is paramount because they can now be on the front lines taking care of patients, and potentially providing plasma donations to the critically ill."

Unlike other tests on the market, the Vivera Rapid Test also determines the infection stage. A positive IgM value indicates an infection in the early phase of the disease (4 to 10 days), and a positive IgG value indicates a later phase (from 11 - 24 days). Results are available in 20 minutes and require only two drops of blood from the patient.

"Look at how the Germans have addressed the crisis at home. They immediately deployed testing as far and wide as possible and, as a result, have one of the lowest mortality rates in the world. The United States needs to test a majority of the population. To truly flatten the curve, testing must take place immediately, everywhere," said Dr. Stephen McColgan.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for a variety of indications. In addition to its pharmaceutical and medical device products, the company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT® sublingual drug-delivery system for the pharmaceutical use of therapeutic compounds. The company is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution for its products. Vivera Pharmaceuticals is distributing the CoV-2 Rapid Test under the guidelines set forth by the Food and Drug Administration and the Emergency Use Authorization guidance set forth.

