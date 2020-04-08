Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL ANNOUNCES ESTIMATED FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS, APRIL 2020 MONTHLY DIVIDEND AND MARCH 31, 2020 RMBS PORTFOLIO CHARACTERISTICS

Globe Newswire  
April 08, 2020 6:06pm   Comments
Share:
  • April 2020 Monthly Dividend of $0.055 Per Share
  • Estimated Book Value Per Share as of March 31, 2020 of $4.64
  • Estimated GAAP net loss of $1.42 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, including an estimated $1.66 per share of net realized and unrealized losses on RMBS and derivative instruments
  • Estimated (22.2)% total return on equity for the quarter
  • Estimated book value per share as of April 7, 2020 of approximately $4.83 to $4.93
  • Estimated debt to equity leverage ratio as of April 7, 2020 of approximately 8.6x to 8.8x
  • Estimated book value, net loss and total return on equity amounts are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm
  • RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of March 31, 2020
  • Next Dividend Announcement Expected May 13, 2020

Vero Beach, Fla., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of April 2020. The dividend of $0.055 per share will be paid May 27, 2020 to holders of record on April 30, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of April 29, 2020. The Company plans on announcing its next dividend after the Board's meeting on May 13, 2020.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its stockholders. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of April 8, 2020, the Company had 66,236,639 shares outstanding. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had 66,232,508 shares outstanding. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had 63,061,781 shares outstanding.

Estimated March 31, 2020 Book Value Per Share

The Company's estimated book value per share as of March 31, 2020 was $4.64.  The Company computes book value per share by dividing total stockholders' equity by the total number of outstanding shares of common stock. At March 31, 2020, the Company's preliminary estimated total stockholders' equity was approximately $307.5 million with 66,232,508 shares of common stock outstanding. These figures and the resulting estimated book value per share as of March 31, 2020 are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.  The estimated book value per share and the estimated debt to equity leverage ratio as of April 7, 2020 are preliminary, subject to change and have not been audited or verified by any third party.

Estimated Net Loss Per Share and Realized and Unrealized Gains and Losses on RMBS and Derivative Instruments

The Company estimates it generated a net loss per share of $1.42, which includes $1.66 per share of net realized and unrealized losses on RMBS and derivative instruments for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.  These amounts compare to total dividends declared during the quarter of $0.24 per share.  Net loss per common share calculated under generally accepted accounting principles can, and does, differ from our REIT taxable income.  The Company views REIT taxable income as a better indication of income to be paid in the form of a dividend rather than net loss. Many components of REIT taxable income can only be estimated at this time and our monthly dividends declared are based on both estimates of REIT taxable income to be earned over the course of the current quarter and calendar year and a longer-term estimate of the REIT taxable income of the Company. These figures are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm. 

Estimated Total Return on Equity

The Company's estimated total return on equity for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was (22.2)%. The Company calculates total return on equity as the sum of dividends declared and paid during the quarter plus changes in book value during the quarter, divided by the Company's stockholders' equity at the beginning of the quarter.  The total return was $(1.39) per share, comprised of dividends per share of $0.24 and a decrease in book value per share of $1.63 from December 31, 2019.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of March 31, 2020 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change and, with respect to figures that will appear in the Company's financial statements and associated footnotes as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, are subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.

  • RMBS Valuation Characteristics
  • RMBS Assets by Agency
  • Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test Results
  • Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
  • RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS,  such as mortgage pass-through certificates issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae and CMOs, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.'s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.


RMBS Valuation Characteristics
($ in thousands)                                  
                        Realized Realized        
                        Mar 2020 Jan - Mar   Modeled   Modeled
                Net     Weighted CPR 2020 CPR   Interest   Interest
          %     Weighted     Average (1-Month) (3-Month)   Rate   Rate
    Current   Fair of   Current Average     Maturity (Reported (Reported   Sensitivity   Sensitivity
Type   Face   Value Portfolio   Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Apr) in Apr)   (-50 BPS)(1)   (+50 BPS)(1)
Pass Through RMBS                                  
Post Reset ARM $ 951   $ 984 0.03 % $ 103.46 4.51 % 4.96 %  188  173 0.00 % 0.00 % $ (14 ) $ 21  
Fixed Rate CMO   163,125     173,409 5.88 %   106.30 4.00 % 4.40 %  33  323 9.12 % 9.25 %   600     (833 )
15yr 3.0   17,346     18,333 0.62 %   105.69 3.00 % 3.62 %  2  175 0.76 % 0.00 %   139     (195 )
15yr 3.5   34,201     36,473 1.24 %   106.64 3.50 % 3.96 %  4  172 2.99 % 0.00 %   326     (409 )
15yr 4.0   1,606     1,723 0.06 %   107.28 4.00 % 4.47 %  23  146 0.44 % 1.80 %   20     (21 )
15yr Total   53,153     56,529 1.92 %   106.35 3.35 % 3.86 %  4  172 2.19 % 1.80 %   485     (625 )
20yr 4.0   76,765     85,044 2.88 %   110.79 4.00 % 4.48 %  32  203 9.92 % 11.54 %   1,399     (1,492 )
20yr Total   76,765     85,044 2.88 %   110.79 4.00 % 4.48 %  32  203 9.92 % 11.54 %   1,399     (1,492 )
30yr 3.0   78,724     83,298 2.82 %   105.81 3.00 % 3.83 %  9  349 11.74 % 7.41 %   960     (1,369 )
30yr 3.5   1,216,938     1,307,079 44.33 %   107.41 3.50 % 4.04 %  6  350 9.23 % 6.82 %   13,862     (18,759 )
30yr 4.0   498,452     545,749 18.51 %   109.49 4.00 % 4.52 %  13  344 7.77 % 5.94 %   7,827     (9,246 )
30yr 4.5   352,127     388,070 13.16 %   110.21 4.50 % 5.00 %  14  345 15.17 % 14.30 %   3,766     (4,318 )
30yr 5.0   243,576     268,541 9.11 %   110.25 5.00 % 5.51 %  22  334 19.55 % 18.82 %   2,881     (3,115 )
30yr Total   2,389,817     2,592,737 87.93 %   108.49 3.89 % 4.42 %  11  346 10.94 % 9.82 %   29,296     (36,807 )
Total Pass Through RMBS   2,683,811     2,908,703 98.64 %   108.38 3.89 % 4.41 %  12  337 10.62 % 9.83 %   31,766     (39,736 )
Structured RMBS                                  
Interest-Only Securities   385,726     40,094 1.36 %   10.39 4.00 % 4.59 %  69  278 25.62 % 22.86 %   (2,294 )   4,296  
Total Structured RMBS   385,726     40,094 1.36 %   10.39 4.00 % 4.59 %  69  278 25.62 % 22.86 %   (2,294 )   4,296  
Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,069,537   $ 2,948,797 100.00 %     3.90 % 4.44 %  20  330 12.51 % 11.91 % $ 29,472   $ (35,440 )
                                   
                              Interest   Interest
    Average   Hedge                     Rate   Rate
    Notional   Period                     Sensitivity   Sensitivity
Hedge   Balance   End                     (-50 BPS)(1)   (+50 BPS)(1)
Eurodollar Futures $ (50,000 )   Dec-2021                     (438 )   438  
Swaps   (625,000 )   Jun-2024                     (13,482 )   13,482  
5-Year Treasury Futures   (69,000 )   Jun-2020(2)                     (2,088 )   2,298  
Swaptions   (750,000 )   Nov-2020                     (1,026 )   3,246  
Hedge Total $ (1,494,000 )                       $ (17,034 ) $ 19,464  
Rate Shock Grand Total                           $ 12,438   $ (15,976 )
  1. Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
  2. Five year treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $125.36 at March 31, 2020.  The market value of the short position was $86.5 million.


RMBS Assets by Agency         Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test
($ in thousands)         ($ in thousands)      
      Percentage         Percentage
    Fair of       Fair of
Asset Category   Value Portfolio   Asset Category   Value Portfolio
As of March 31, 2020         As of March 31, 2020      
Fannie Mae $ 2,194,582 74.4 %   Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 311,970 10.6 %
Freddie Mac   754,215 25.6 %   Whole Pool Assets   2,636,827 89.4 %
Total Mortgage Assets $ 2,948,797 100.0 %   Total Mortgage Assets $ 2,948,797 100.0 %
                 


Borrowings By Counterparty                
($ in thousands)                
            Weighted Weighted  
        % of   Average Average  
    Total   Total   Repo Maturity Longest
As of March 31, 2020   Borrowings   Debt   Rate in Days Maturity
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. $ 351,748   12.5 %   1.04 % 12 4/20/2020
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.   306,046   10.9 %   1.76 % 40 5/13/2020
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith   291,341   10.4 %   1.03 % 13 4/13/2020
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc   213,624   7.6 %   1.73 % 23 5/27/2020
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co   209,554   7.5 %   0.87 % 13 4/15/2020
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC   197,448   7.0 %   0.96 % 13 4/28/2020
Citigroup Global Markets Inc   186,012   6.6 %   1.77 % 42 5/14/2020
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.   169,713   6.0 %   1.50 % 37 5/14/2020
ING Financial Markets LLC   165,740   5.9 %   0.89 % 5 4/9/2020
ASL Capital Markets Inc.   164,115   5.8 %   1.67 % 26 5/28/2020
RBC Capital Markets, LLC   136,142   4.8 %   1.77 % 43 5/13/2020
Guggenheim Securities, LLC   113,115   4.0 %   1.77 % 51 5/28/2020
Daiwa Securities America Inc.   81,471   2.9 %   1.58 % 26 5/12/2020
Barclays Capital Inc   78,326   2.8 %   1.05 % 13 4/13/2020
Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC   58,120   2.1 %   1.03 % 16 4/16/2020
Bank of Montreal   32,967   1.2 %   1.78 % 43 5/13/2020
J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC   26,712   1.0 %   0.80 % 20 4/20/2020
South Street Securities, LLC   26,370   0.9 %   1.77 % 36 5/6/2020
Mizuho Securities USA, Inc   1,686   0.1 %   1.50 % 21 4/21/2020
Total Borrowings $ 2,810,250   100.0 %   1.35 % 24 5/28/2020


Contact:

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Robert E. Cauley
3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963
Telephone: (772) 231-1400

 

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga