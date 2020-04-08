ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL ANNOUNCES ESTIMATED FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS, APRIL 2020 MONTHLY DIVIDEND AND MARCH 31, 2020 RMBS PORTFOLIO CHARACTERISTICS

April 2020 Monthly Dividend of $0.055 Per Share



Estimated Book Value Per Share as of March 31, 2020 of $4.64

Estimated GAAP net loss of $1.42 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, including an estimated $1.66 per share of net realized and unrealized losses on RMBS and derivative instruments

Estimated (22.2)% total return on equity for the quarter

Estimated book value per share as of April 7, 2020 of approximately $4.83 to $4.93

Estimated debt to equity leverage ratio as of April 7, 2020 of approximately 8.6x to 8.8x

Estimated book value, net loss and total return on equity amounts are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of March 31, 2020

Next Dividend Announcement Expected May 13, 2020

Vero Beach, Fla., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of April 2020. The dividend of $0.055 per share will be paid May 27, 2020 to holders of record on April 30, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of April 29, 2020. The Company plans on announcing its next dividend after the Board's meeting on May 13, 2020.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its stockholders. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of April 8, 2020, the Company had 66,236,639 shares outstanding. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had 66,232,508 shares outstanding. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had 63,061,781 shares outstanding.

Estimated March 31, 2020 Book Value Per Share

The Company's estimated book value per share as of March 31, 2020 was $4.64. The Company computes book value per share by dividing total stockholders' equity by the total number of outstanding shares of common stock. At March 31, 2020, the Company's preliminary estimated total stockholders' equity was approximately $307.5 million with 66,232,508 shares of common stock outstanding. These figures and the resulting estimated book value per share as of March 31, 2020 are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm. The estimated book value per share and the estimated debt to equity leverage ratio as of April 7, 2020 are preliminary, subject to change and have not been audited or verified by any third party.

Estimated Net Loss Per Share and Realized and Unrealized Gains and Losses on RMBS and Derivative Instruments

The Company estimates it generated a net loss per share of $1.42, which includes $1.66 per share of net realized and unrealized losses on RMBS and derivative instruments for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. These amounts compare to total dividends declared during the quarter of $0.24 per share. Net loss per common share calculated under generally accepted accounting principles can, and does, differ from our REIT taxable income. The Company views REIT taxable income as a better indication of income to be paid in the form of a dividend rather than net loss. Many components of REIT taxable income can only be estimated at this time and our monthly dividends declared are based on both estimates of REIT taxable income to be earned over the course of the current quarter and calendar year and a longer-term estimate of the REIT taxable income of the Company. These figures are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.

Estimated Total Return on Equity

The Company's estimated total return on equity for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was (22.2)%. The Company calculates total return on equity as the sum of dividends declared and paid during the quarter plus changes in book value during the quarter, divided by the Company's stockholders' equity at the beginning of the quarter. The total return was $(1.39) per share, comprised of dividends per share of $0.24 and a decrease in book value per share of $1.63 from December 31, 2019.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of March 31, 2020 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change and, with respect to figures that will appear in the Company's financial statements and associated footnotes as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, are subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae and CMOs, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.'s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.





RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Mar 2020 Jan - Mar Modeled Modeled Net Weighted CPR 2020 CPR Interest Interest % Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Rate Rate Current Fair of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Sensitivity Sensitivity Type Face Value Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Apr) in Apr) (-50 BPS)(1) (+50 BPS)(1) Pass Through RMBS Post Reset ARM $ 951 $ 984 0.03 % $ 103.46 4.51 % 4.96 % 188 173 0.00 % 0.00 % $ (14 ) $ 21 Fixed Rate CMO 163,125 173,409 5.88 % 106.30 4.00 % 4.40 % 33 323 9.12 % 9.25 % 600 (833 ) 15yr 3.0 17,346 18,333 0.62 % 105.69 3.00 % 3.62 % 2 175 0.76 % 0.00 % 139 (195 ) 15yr 3.5 34,201 36,473 1.24 % 106.64 3.50 % 3.96 % 4 172 2.99 % 0.00 % 326 (409 ) 15yr 4.0 1,606 1,723 0.06 % 107.28 4.00 % 4.47 % 23 146 0.44 % 1.80 % 20 (21 ) 15yr Total 53,153 56,529 1.92 % 106.35 3.35 % 3.86 % 4 172 2.19 % 1.80 % 485 (625 ) 20yr 4.0 76,765 85,044 2.88 % 110.79 4.00 % 4.48 % 32 203 9.92 % 11.54 % 1,399 (1,492 ) 20yr Total 76,765 85,044 2.88 % 110.79 4.00 % 4.48 % 32 203 9.92 % 11.54 % 1,399 (1,492 ) 30yr 3.0 78,724 83,298 2.82 % 105.81 3.00 % 3.83 % 9 349 11.74 % 7.41 % 960 (1,369 ) 30yr 3.5 1,216,938 1,307,079 44.33 % 107.41 3.50 % 4.04 % 6 350 9.23 % 6.82 % 13,862 (18,759 ) 30yr 4.0 498,452 545,749 18.51 % 109.49 4.00 % 4.52 % 13 344 7.77 % 5.94 % 7,827 (9,246 ) 30yr 4.5 352,127 388,070 13.16 % 110.21 4.50 % 5.00 % 14 345 15.17 % 14.30 % 3,766 (4,318 ) 30yr 5.0 243,576 268,541 9.11 % 110.25 5.00 % 5.51 % 22 334 19.55 % 18.82 % 2,881 (3,115 ) 30yr Total 2,389,817 2,592,737 87.93 % 108.49 3.89 % 4.42 % 11 346 10.94 % 9.82 % 29,296 (36,807 ) Total Pass Through RMBS 2,683,811 2,908,703 98.64 % 108.38 3.89 % 4.41 % 12 337 10.62 % 9.83 % 31,766 (39,736 ) Structured RMBS Interest-Only Securities 385,726 40,094 1.36 % 10.39 4.00 % 4.59 % 69 278 25.62 % 22.86 % (2,294 ) 4,296 Total Structured RMBS 385,726 40,094 1.36 % 10.39 4.00 % 4.59 % 69 278 25.62 % 22.86 % (2,294 ) 4,296 Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,069,537 $ 2,948,797 100.00 % 3.90 % 4.44 % 20 330 12.51 % 11.91 % $ 29,472 $ (35,440 ) Interest Interest Average Hedge Rate Rate Notional Period Sensitivity Sensitivity Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS)(1) (+50 BPS)(1) Eurodollar Futures $ (50,000 ) Dec-2021 (438 ) 438 Swaps (625,000 ) Jun-2024 (13,482 ) 13,482 5-Year Treasury Futures (69,000 ) Jun-2020(2) (2,088 ) 2,298 Swaptions (750,000 ) Nov-2020 (1,026 ) 3,246 Hedge Total $ (1,494,000 ) $ (17,034 ) $ 19,464 Rate Shock Grand Total $ 12,438 $ (15,976 )

Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. Five year treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $125.36 at March 31, 2020. The market value of the short position was $86.5 million.





RMBS Assets by Agency Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Percentage Percentage Fair of Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio Asset Category Value Portfolio As of March 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2020 Fannie Mae $ 2,194,582 74.4 % Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 311,970 10.6 % Freddie Mac 754,215 25.6 % Whole Pool Assets 2,636,827 89.4 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 2,948,797 100.0 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 2,948,797 100.0 %





Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of March 31, 2020 Borrowings Debt Rate in Days Maturity Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. $ 351,748 12.5 % 1.04 % 12 4/20/2020 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 306,046 10.9 % 1.76 % 40 5/13/2020 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 291,341 10.4 % 1.03 % 13 4/13/2020 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc 213,624 7.6 % 1.73 % 23 5/27/2020 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 209,554 7.5 % 0.87 % 13 4/15/2020 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 197,448 7.0 % 0.96 % 13 4/28/2020 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 186,012 6.6 % 1.77 % 42 5/14/2020 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 169,713 6.0 % 1.50 % 37 5/14/2020 ING Financial Markets LLC 165,740 5.9 % 0.89 % 5 4/9/2020 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 164,115 5.8 % 1.67 % 26 5/28/2020 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 136,142 4.8 % 1.77 % 43 5/13/2020 Guggenheim Securities, LLC 113,115 4.0 % 1.77 % 51 5/28/2020 Daiwa Securities America Inc. 81,471 2.9 % 1.58 % 26 5/12/2020 Barclays Capital Inc 78,326 2.8 % 1.05 % 13 4/13/2020 Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC 58,120 2.1 % 1.03 % 16 4/16/2020 Bank of Montreal 32,967 1.2 % 1.78 % 43 5/13/2020 J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC 26,712 1.0 % 0.80 % 20 4/20/2020 South Street Securities, LLC 26,370 0.9 % 1.77 % 36 5/6/2020 Mizuho Securities USA, Inc 1,686 0.1 % 1.50 % 21 4/21/2020 Total Borrowings $ 2,810,250 100.0 % 1.35 % 24 5/28/2020





