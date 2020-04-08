Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Berry Corporation (bry) To Report First Quarter 2020 Results May 6; Hold Conference Call May 7

Globe Newswire  
April 08, 2020 1:43pm   Comments
Share:

DALLAS, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Corporation (bry) (NASDAQ:BRY) ("Berry") today announced it will report its first quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 after the close of U.S financial markets. 

Berry will host a conference call on Thursday, May 7, 2020 to discuss these results:

Live Call Date: Thursday, May 7, 2020 
Live Call Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6 a.m. Pacific Time)
Live Call Dial-in: 877-491-5169 from the U.S.
  720-405-2254 from international locations
Live Call Passcode: 2465259
   

A live audio webcast will be available on the "Events" section of Berry's website at bry.com/category/events. An audio replay will be available shortly after the broadcast:

Replay Dates: Through Thursday, May 21, 2020 
Replay Dial-in: 855-859-2056 from the U.S. 
  404-537-3406 from international locations 
Replay Passcode: 2465259
   

A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the "Events" section of Berry's website at bry.com/category/events.

About Berry
Berry is a publicly traded (NASDAQ:BRY) western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves in the San Joaquin basin of California. More information can be found at Berry's website at www.bry.com.

Contact: 
Berry Corporation (bry)
Todd Crabtree - Manager, Investor Relations 
(661) 616-3811  
ir@bry.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga