GL Webinar Announcement: Load Testing Call Contact Centers

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions, has announced a live webinar to showcase their ability to test call center performance.



Webinar Details

" Load Testing Call Contact Centers "



Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2020



Time: 9:00 AM EDT



Presenters: Robert Bichefsky, Director of Engineering and Vikram Kulkarni, PhD



This webinar will discuss GL's solutions for testing call centers. The solutions are flexible and easily adaptable to various call centers, both small and large, at any time, and under various conditions.

GL Communications can generate hundreds of calls through the public switched telephone network – at a sustained call rate – to your call center to test the telecommunications infrastructure and services. These calls can be generated as a service by GL for a simple solution or directly from your lab environment by deploying GL's call generation test equipment.

Calls can be generated to any network including VoIP, TDM, and mobile. In addition to testing call density, GL can also test interactive voice response (IVR) and voicemail (VM) functionality of the call center while also confirming voice quality.

About GL Communications Inc.

GL Communications Inc is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and works with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of telecom products development life cycle.

GL offers a broad set of test solutions that perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design, to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring. The products are widely used to verify and ensure quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

