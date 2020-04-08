Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Invitation to Northrop Grumman's First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
April 08, 2020 10:30am   Comments
Share:

FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) plans to release its first quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. You are invited to participate in a conference call following this release. The information is:

   
Date:  Wednesday, April 29, 2020
   
Time: 8 a.m. Eastern time, 5 a.m. Pacific time
  Call in by 7:45 a.m. Eastern time, 4:45 a.m. Pacific time
   
Call-in Number:  1-877-693-0268 – domestic
  1-409-216-0444 – international
   

A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Northrop Grumman website at http://www.northropgrumman.com.

For those who cannot participate in this call, it will be archived on the Investor Relations page for a limited time. It will also be recorded and available through Thursday, May. 7, 2020, by calling 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international).  Please use conference ID 9447018.

If you have any questions, please call Todd Ernst, corporate vice president and treasurer, vice president Investor Relations, at 703-280-4535 or Denny McSweeny, director, Investor Relations at 703-280-4578.

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga