Gentherm Announces Date for 2020 First Quarter Results News Release and Conference Call

NORTHVILLE, Mich., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), a global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, will report its financial results for the first quarter 2020, at 6:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, May 7, 2020, and will host a conference call to discuss those results at 8:00 a.m. (ET) that same day.

Conference Call

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-4018

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8471

Conference ID number: 13701725

Webcast

A live webcast and one-year archived replay of the call can be accessed on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Gentherm's website at www.gentherm.com.

A telephonic replay will be available approximately 2 hours after the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13701725. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on May 21, 2020.

Investor Contact

Yijing Brentano

investors@gentherm.com

248.308.1702

Media Contact

Melissa Fischer

media@gentherm.com

248.289.9702