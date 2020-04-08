Leading International Artist Fair, The Other Art Fair, Introduces 'Online Studios' to Spotlight Artists Across the Globe

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Other Art Fair presents Online Studios, a new digital art experience created in partnership with global online art gallery Saatchi Art. Debuting Wednesday, April 8, Online Studios gives art lovers around the world the opportunity to discover and buy artwork from The Other Art Fair's 800+ exhibiting independent artists. Over the course of 4 weeks, Online Studios will roll out city-specific features in line with the original Spring Fair schedule. The Other Art Fair and Saatchi Art are united by a shared mission to help audiences discover art—whether in person or online—and support independent emerging artists around the world.



With the postponement of its Spring fairs, The Other Art Fair sought alternative ways to support the independent artist community during this difficult time, leading to the creation of Online Studios. Every two weeks, The Other Art Fair will debut two new Fair editions through this online experience, where visitors can view and purchase art from The Fair's hand-selected artists from across the globe.

"Our commitment to supporting the global artist community is at the core of all we do, particularly right now as so many creatives face new challenges," said Ryan Stanier, founder of The Other Art Fair. "This platform creates even more opportunity for the global art buying community to discover some of the most exciting independent artists worldwide. If we can't celebrate art in person, let's create a new sense of togetherness, digitally."

Online Studios will feature exhibiting artists through dedicated programming and weekly doses of interactive content to keep the art community feeling inspired and engaged with artists. Visitors can meet new artists and experience studio tours, as well as discover thousands of artworks with prices starting at $150 USD. The Online Studios art experience kicks-off with the London and Sydney editions on April 8.

The Other Art Fair is also pleased to announce the first featured Guest Artist for 2020, Noel Fielding, with more guest artist announcements and content to be released in the coming weeks.

Guest Artist Noel Fielding - Debuting April 14

Best known as the creator and star of the British comedy series "The Mighty Boosh", and host of "The Great British Bake off," Noel Fielding is also an established and prolific painter. Fielding will showcase a new collection of 10 original drawings for sale specially for Online Studios. Visceral and animated, his paintings and drawings are worked on in bursts of energetic vigor, perfectly mirroring his absurd and fantastical nature.

Additionally, The Other Art Fair will feature specialized digital and social media content including:

Meet the Others - weekly video series profiling exhibiting artists and exploring their background and inspiration behind their artwork. The series will be broadcast on IGTV and YouTube.

- weekly video series profiling exhibiting artists and exploring their background and inspiration behind their artwork. The series will be broadcast on IGTV and YouTube. The Other Creative Challenge - bi-weekly Instagram art challenge presented by The Other Art Fair's global network of artists to spark creativity with at-home art projects.

bi-weekly Instagram art challenge presented by The Other Art Fair's global network of artists to spark creativity with at-home art projects. Inside the Studio - The Other Art Fair directors will participate in live discussions with exhibiting artists for Q&As and virtual tours of artist studios on Instagram and Facebook Live.

As the official partner of The Other Art Fair, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE remains as committed as ever to its mission of empowering communities to rediscover the creativity within themselves. They will be sharing specialty cocktail recipes at the Online Studios for visitors to enjoy from home while exploring thousands of works from emerging artists across the globe.

The Other Art Fair ‘Online Studios' Launch Schedule

Wednesday, April 8

London

Sydney

Wednesday, April 22

Brooklyn

Los Angeles

Wednesday, May 6

Chicago

Dallas

To learn more about The Other Art Fair Online Studios, visit: http://toaf.com/onlinestudios

About The Other Art Fair

The Other Art Fair, a leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists, provides a platform for artists to present and sell their work directly to art buyers. Each fair presents more than 90 artists chosen by a selection committee of art experts, enabling both collectors and first-time buyers to buy directly from emerging artists. Since 2011, The Other Art Fair has worked with over 3,000 artists from more than 20 countries, with fairs based in the UK, US and Australia. Unlike "other" fairs, The Other Art Fair creates an accessible and open fair designed for visitors to enjoy an interactive and immersive experience. www.theotherartfair.com

About Saatchi Art

Leading online art gallery Saatchi Art features one of the world's largest selections of original art and helps people all over the world find art and artists they love. The online art gallery offers original paintings, drawings, sculptures and photographs by over 110,000 emerging artists from over 100 countries. Saatchi Art is redefining the experience of buying and selling art by providing art lovers with free art advisory services and an expertly curated selection of art, while giving artists a convenient and welcoming environment in which to exhibit and sell their work. To discover the world of Saatchi Art, please visit www.saatchiart.com. Saatchi Online, Inc., which operates Saatchi Art, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF).