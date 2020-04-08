Market Overview

Passage Bio to Present at 19th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
April 08, 2020 8:00am   Comments
PHILADELPHIA, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG), a genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system disorders, today announced that management will present at the virtual 19th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 12:50pm ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of Passage Bio's website at investors.passagebio.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Passage Bio
Passage Bio is a genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system disorders with limited or no approved treatment options. The company is based in Philadelphia, PA and has a research, collaboration and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its Gene Therapy Program (GTP). The GTP conducts IND-enabling preclinical work and Passage Bio conducts all clinical development, regulatory strategy and commercialization activities under the agreement. The company has a development portfolio of six product candidates, with the option to license six more, with lead programs in GM1 gangliosidosis, frontotemporal dementia and Krabbe disease.

