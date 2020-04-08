Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Delphi Technologies PLC

WILMINGTON, Del., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it has filed a class action complaint in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf of holders of Delphi Technologies PLC ("Delphi" or the "Company") (NYSE:DLPH) common stock in connection with the proposed acquisition of Delphi by BorgWarner Inc. ("BorgWarner"), announced on January 28, 2020 (the "Complaint"). The Complaint, which alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against Delphi, its Board of Directors (the "Board"), and BorgWarner, is captioned Sherman v. Delphi Technologies PLC, Case No. 1:20-cv-00385 (D. Del.).



If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff's counsel, Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, DE 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-delphi-technologies-inc,join.

On January 28, 2020, Delphi entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the "Merger Agreement") with BorgWarner. Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, shareholders of Delphi will receive 0.4534 shares of BorgWarner for each share of Delphi common stock they own (the "Proposed Transaction").

Among other things, the Complaint alleges that, in an attempt to secure shareholder support for the Proposed Transaction, defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in a proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement") filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Complaint alleges that the Proxy Statement omits material information with respect to, among other things, the Company's and BorgWarner's financial projections and the analyses performed by Delphi's financial advisor. The Complaint seeks injunctive and equitable relief and damages on behalf of holders of Delphi common stock.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 8, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Any member of the proposed class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

