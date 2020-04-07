Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fairfax INDIA ANNOUNCES ANNUAL MEETING WEBCAST DETAILS

Globe Newswire  
April 07, 2020 5:04pm   Comments
Share:

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation ("Fairfax India") (TSX:FIH) has formerly announced that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shareholders will not be able to attend in person at its annual meeting commencing at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 16, 2020, but that there will be a webcast of the formal annual meeting and a presentation by Prem Watsa, Fairfax India's Chair, and Chandran Ratnaswami, Fairfax India's CEO, followed by a Q&A session.  Following are instructions on how to access this webcast and to submit questions for the Q&A. 

Shareholders are encouraged to access the audio webcast, which may be found at https://www.gowebcasting.com/10600 beginning at 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Alternatively, shareholders may also access the meeting by telephone beginning at such time at 800-988-9553 (Canada and U.S.) or 1-517-308-9106 (International) with the passcode "8417095".

Questions can be submitted by sending them to FairfaxIndiaAGM2020@shareholderservices.ca. The questions will be received by Fairfax India's moderator, Jeff Fenwick, Managing Director, Co-Head of Institutional Equity Research, Cormark Securities Inc., who will facilitate the Q&A session. 

Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the management proxy circular.  Instructions on voting via proxy can be found in the management proxy circular and the proxy form sent to all shareholders.

Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

For further information, contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Affairs
  (416) 367-4755

 

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga