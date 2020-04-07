Don Haut, PhD, Joins AskBio as Chief Business Officer

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. (AskBio), a leading, clinical-stage adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy company, today announced that Don Haut, PhD, has been appointed its Chief Business Officer to oversee business development strategy and execution.



"Don has a wealth of strategy and business development experience in the biotechnology and medical technology fields. His expertise will prove extremely valuable as AskBio continues to advance platforms and partnerships to aid in the development of the next generation of gene therapies," said Sheila Mikhail, AskBio CEO and co-founder. "We are thrilled to have such an accomplished industry leader like Don join our team."

Dr. Haut brings more than two decades of healthcare experience to AskBio. He previously served as Chief Business Officer at Sherlock Biosciences and Histogenics, Inc. Prior to that, he was Vice President for New Business and Vice President for American Sales Operations at The Medicines Company. In addition, he held leadership roles in strategy and business development at Smith & Nephew's Advanced Surgical Devices and Endoscopy divisions, was Director of Strategy and Business Development at 3M Company, and was a principal at JSB Partners. He began his career with roles at Monsanto and McKinsey & Company. Dr. Haut currently serves on the board of directors of Xiros Ltd. He earned an MBA from Washington University's Olin School of Business and a PhD in molecular biology from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

"AskBio has a successful history of forming strategic collaborations with many of the world's top organizations to expand what's possible in gene therapy," said Dr. Haut. "We plan to advance that path and are motivated by all the terrific programs we're seeing. I look forward to working in partnership with the AskBio leadership team to continue to build the company and put it in a position to help the most people possible with innovative gene therapeutics."

About AskBio

Founded in 2001, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. (AskBio) is a privately held, clinical-stage gene therapy company dedicated to improving the lives of children and adults with genetic disorders. AskBio's gene therapy platform includes an industry-leading proprietary cell line manufacturing process called Pro10™ and an extensive AAV capsid and promoter library. Based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, the company has generated hundreds of proprietary third-generation AAV capsids and promoters, several of which have entered clinical testing. An early innovator in the space, the company holds more than 500 patents in areas such as AAV production and chimeric and self-complementary capsids. AskBio maintains a portfolio of clinical programs across a range of neurodegenerative and neuromuscular indications with a current clinical pipeline that includes therapeutics for Pompe disease, limb-girdle muscular dystrophy 2i/R9 and congestive heart failure, as well as out-licensed clinical indications for hemophilia (Chatham Therapeutics acquired by Takeda) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Bamboo Therapeutics acquired by Pfizer). Learn more at https://www.askbio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.





