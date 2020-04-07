BUSINESS CAPITAL ADDS SENIOR EXECUTIVE TO TEAM

SAN FRANCISCO, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business Capital (BizCap®), a leading commercial finance and advisory firm, is expanding its team with the addition of Matt Christensen as Sr. Vice President, Team Lead. He will play a central role assisting the capital markets and credit teams in expanding coverage and service to clients, working with partners to structure and deploy commercial financing and restructuring solutions for small to mid-sized businesses, as well as helping to build and manage the firm's deep network of relationships.



"We are very excited to have added such a well-known and experienced member to our firm. Matt has led teams in a wide variety of deal environments, including recessionary times, and has completed over $2.5 billion in transactions. Deals have spanned M&A activity and leveraged buyouts to conforming asset-based loans, DIPs and restructurings. Matt is a proven winner and our clients and partners will immediately benefit from his vast experience in commercial finance," said Chuck Doyle, Managing Director of Business Capital. "Our highest priority is fast effective response and, as we navigate through these uncertain times stemming from the COVID-19 impact, we believe Matt's expertise will add great value to our ability to deliver the best financial solutions in the shortest possible time. Our clients will be able to spend more time on revenue generating opportunities and less on financial challenges," said Doyle.

Matt brings 25+ years of experience leading teams in regulated and non-regulated institutions. These institutions include GE Capital, Bank of America/Merrill Lynch, Opus Bank, Bridge Bank and City National Bank. He has served in business development, relationship management and credit underwriting capacities. While at GE, he led the West Coast private equity coverage, developed workout strategies and lead the company successfully through challenged loan portfolios during the recession. He is certified Six Sigma and the recipient of multiple prestigious awards for performance and marketing. Matt earned his BA in Business Economics from UCLA, where he also completed graduate management courses.

BizCap® is a time-tested leading commercial finance and advisory firm specializing in securing customized non-dilutive credit based solutions for rapidly growing as well as challenged middle market companies nationwide who require unique, timely and tailored financing structures to address their particular needs, especially when conventional sources of capital are not an option. BizCap® is a proud supporter of Team IMPACT, a national nonprofit that connects children facing serious and chronic Illnesses with local college athletic teams, forming life-long bonds and life-changing outcomes.

