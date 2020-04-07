Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - REPORT ON PAYMENTS TO GOVERNMENT FOR THE YEAR 2019

Globe Newswire  
April 07, 2020 5:00am   Comments
Share:

Basis for Preparation - Report on Payments to Government for the year 2019

This Report provides a consolidated overview of the payments to governments made by Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiary undertakings (hereinafter referred to as "Shell") for the year 2019 as required under the UK's Report on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (as amended in December 2015). These UK Regulations enact domestic rules in line with Directive 2013/34/EU (the EU Accounting Directive (2013)) and apply to large UK incorporated companies like Shell that are involved in the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil, natural gas deposits or other materials. This Report is also filed with the National Storage Mechanism (http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm) intended to satisfy the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom.

This Report is available for download from www.shell.com/payments.

Legislation

This Report is prepared in accordance with The Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 as enacted in the UK in December 2014 and as amended in December 2015.

Reporting entities

This Report includes payments to governments made by Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiary undertakings (Shell). Payments made by entities where Shell has joint control are excluded from this Report.

Activities

Payments made by Shell to governments arising from activities involving the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil and natural gas deposits or other materials (extractive activities) are disclosed in this Report. It excludes payments related to refining, natural gas liquefaction or gas-to-liquids activities. For a fully integrated project, which does not have an interim contractual cut-off point where a value can be attached or ascribed separately to the extractive activities and to other processing activities, payments to governments will not be artificially split but are disclosed in full.

Government

Government includes any national, regional or local authority of a country, and includes a department, agency or entity that is a subsidiary of a government, including a national oil company. 

Project

Payments are reported at project level except that payments that are not attributable to a specific project are reported at entity level. Project is defined as operational activities which are governed by a single contract, licence, lease, concession or similar legal agreement, and form the basis for payment liabilities with a government. If such agreements are substantially interconnected, those agreements are to be treated as a single project.

"Substantially interconnected" means forming a set of operationally and geographically integrated contracts, licences, leases or concessions or related agreements with substantially similar terms that are signed with a government giving rise to payment liabilities. Such agreements can be governed by a single contract, joint venture, production sharing agreement, or other overarching legal agreement. Indicators of integration include, but are not limited to, geographic proximity, the use of shared infrastructure and common operational management.

Payment

The information is reported under the following payment types.

Production entitlements

These are the host government's share of production in the reporting period derived from projects operated by Shell. This includes the government's share as a sovereign entity or through its participation as an equity or interest holder in projects within its sovereign jurisdiction (home country). Production entitlements arising from activities or interests outside of its home country are excluded.

In certain contractual arrangements, typically a production sharing contract, a government through its participation interest may contribute funding of capital and operating expenditure to projects, from which it derives production entitlement to cover such funding (cost recovery). Such cost recovery production entitlement is included.

In situations where a government settles Shell's income tax obligation on behalf of Shell by utilising its share of production entitlements (typically under a tax-paid concession), such amount will be deducted from the reported production entitlement.

Taxes

These are taxes paid by Shell on its income, profits or production (which include resource severance tax, and petroleum resource rent tax), including those settled by a government on behalf of Shell under a tax-paid concession. Payments are reported net of refunds. Consumption taxes, personal income taxes, sales taxes, property and environmental taxes are excluded.

Royalties

These are payments for the rights to extract oil and gas resources, typically at a set percentage of revenue less any deductions that may be taken.  

Dividends

These are dividend payments other than dividends paid to a government as an ordinary shareholder of an entity unless paid in lieu of production entitlements or royalties. For the year ended December 31, 2019, there were no reportable dividend payments to a government.

Bonuses

These are payments for Bonuses. These are usually paid upon signing an agreement or a contract, or when a commercial discovery is declared, or production has commenced or production has reached a milestone.

License fees, rental fees, entry fees and other considerations for licenses and/or concessions

These are fees and other sums paid as consideration for acquiring a licence for gaining access to an area where extractive activities are performed. Administrative government fees that are not specifically related to the extractive sector, or to access to extractive resources, are excluded.  Also excluded are payments made in return for services provided by a government.

Infrastructure improvements

These are payments which relate to the construction of infrastructure (road, bridge or rail) not substantially dedicated for the use of extractive activities. Payments which are of a social investment in nature, for example building of a school or hospital, are excluded.

OTHER

Operatorship

When Shell makes a payment directly to a government arising from a project, regardless of whether Shell is the operator, the full amount paid is disclosed even where Shell as the operator is proportionally reimbursed by its non-operating venture partners through a partner billing process (cash-call). 

When a national oil company is the operator of a project to whom Shell makes a reportable payment, which is distinguishable in the cash-call, it is included in this Report.

Cash and in-kind payments

Payments are reported on cash basis. In-kind payments are converted to an equivalent cash value based on the most appropriate and relevant valuation method for each payment, which can be at cost or market value or such value as stated in the contract. In-kind payments are reported in both volumes and the equivalent cash value.

Materiality Level

For each payment type, total payments below £86,000 to a government are excluded from this Report.

Exchange Rate

Payments made in currencies other than US Dollars are translated for this Report based on the foreign exchange rate at the relevant quarterly average rate.

Report on Payments to Governments

GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)            
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Countries              
               
EUROPE              
Bulgaria - - - - 158,423 - 158,423
Denmark - 240,634,144 - - - - 240,634,144
Germany - -409,012 - - - - -409,012
Italy - 25,142,953 75,260,455 - - - 100,403,408
Norway 1,981,216,339 1,087,834,696 - - 754,924 - 3,069,805,959
United Kingdom - -116,563,817 - - 6,543,056 - -110,020,761
               
ASIA              
Brunei Darussalam - 118,946 - - 727,717 - 846,663
China 13,348,514 - 406,047 - - - 13,754,561
India 216,885,607 20,469,494 34,347,235 - - - 271,702,336
Kazakhstan - 204,871,617 - - - - 204,871,617
Malaysia 2,870,510,880 312,151,913 644,653,300 - 15,000,000 - 3,842,316,093
Oman - 2,857,707,039 - 1,000,000 150,000 - 2,858,857,039
Philippines 607,693,780 131,112,519 - - - - 738,806,299
Qatar 493,208,027 681,694,760 - 5,000,000 19,654,096 - 1,199,556,883
Thailand - -1,230,179 - - - - -1,230,179
               
OCEANIA              
Australia - 1,265,077 158,953,548 - 13,736,277 1,756,836 175,711,738
               
AFRICA              
Egypt - 93,294,881 - 61,000,000 - - 154,294,881
Gabon - - - - 119,693 - 119,693
Nigeria 3,983,413,143 1,062,965,746 446,362,409 - 136,876,347 - 5,629,617,645
Somalia - - - - 1,708,000   1,708,000
Tunisia - 118,095,328 41,032,237 - - - 159,127,565
               
NORTH AMERICA              
Canada - -930,294 42,021,659 - 6,963,104 - 48,054,469
Mexico - - - - 38,393,009 - 38,393,009
United States - 235,802,948 959,236,110 - 114,639,187 - 1,309,678,245
               
SOUTH AMERICA              
Argentina - - 19,121,199 - 376,265 - 19,497,464
Bolivia - - - - 1,326,933 - 1,326,933
Brazil 19,719,197 - 766,952,516 122,834,875 1,558,929,871 - 2,468,436,459
Trinidad and Tobago 76,970,053 12,154,124 3,934,073 85,000,000 11,157,097 - 189,215,347
               
Total 10,262,965,540 6,966,182,883 3,192,280,788 274,834,875 1,927,213,999 1,756,836 22,625,234,921

 
 

Bulgaria

  		             
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)              
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
GOVERNMENTS              
MINISTRY OF ENERGY
OF THE REPUBLIC OF BULGARIA 		- - - - 158,423 - 158,423
               
Total - - - - 158,423 - 158,423
               
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)              
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
PROJECTS              
KHAN KUBRAT - - - - 158,423 - 158,423
               
Total - - - - 158,423 - 158,423


Denmark

  		             
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)              
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
GOVERNMENTS              
TAX AUTHORITIES -   240,634,144 - - - - 240,634,144
               
Total - 240,634,144 - - - - 240,634,144
               
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)              
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT              
SHELL OLIE - OG
GASUDVINDING DANMARK B.V. 		-   240,634,144 - - - - 240,634,144
               
Total - 240,634,144 - - - - 240,634,144


GERMANY

  		             
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)              
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
GOVERNMENTS              
TAX AUTHORITIES HAMBURG -  -409,012 - - - - -409,012
               
Total -  -409,012 - - - - -409,012
               
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)              
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT              
DEUTSCHE SHELL HOLDING GmbH -  -409,012 - - - - -409,012
               
Total -  -409,012 - - - - -409,012


Italy

  		             
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)              
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
GOVERNMENTS              
BASILICATA REGION (VDA) - - 45,010,332 - - - 45,010,332
CALVELLO MUNICIPALITY - - 1,254,820 - - - 1,254,820
GRUMENTO NOVA MUNICIPALITY - - 717,040 - - - 717,040
MARSICO NUOVO MUNICIPALITY - - 537,780 - - - 537,780
VIGGIANO MUNICIPALITY - - 4,974,465 - - - 4,974,465
TESSORERIA PROVINICIALE DELLO STATO - 25,142,953 22,407,498 - - - 47,550,451
MARSICOVETERE MUNICIPALITY - - 179,260 - - - 179,260
MONTEMURRO MUNICIPALITY - - 179,260 - - - 179,260
               
Total   -  25,142,953   75,260,455   -    -    -  100,403,408
               
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)              
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
PROJECTS              
ITALY UPSTREAM ASSET - -   75,260,455 - - - 75,260,455
               
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT              
SHELL ITALIA E&P SpA - 25,142,953 - - - - 25,142,953
               
Total   -  25,142,953    75,260,455   -    -    -  100,403,408


Norway

  		             
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)             
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
GOVERNMENTS              
OLJEDIREKTORATET - - - - 754,924 - 754,924
PETORO AS 1,169,083,686[A] - - - - - 1,169,083,686
SKATTE OG AVGIFTSREGNSKAP - 1,085,800,717 - - - - 1,085,800,717
SKATTEOPPKREVEREN
I SOLA 		- 2,033,979 - - - - 2,033,979
EQUINOR ASA 812,132,653[B] - - - - - 812,132,653
               
Total 1,981,216,339   1,087,834,696 - - 754,924 - 3,069,805,959
               
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)             
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
PROJECTS              
NORWAY
EXPLORATION PROJECTS 		- - - - 353,622 - 353,622
ORMEN LANGE
AND DRAUGEN 		1,981,216,339[C] - - - - - 1,981,216,339
GAUPE - - - - 401,302 - 401,302
               
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT              
A/S NORSKE SHELL - 1,090,800,806 - - - - 1,090,800,806
BG NORGE LIMITED - -2,966,110 - - - - -2,966,110
               
Total 1,981,216,339 1,087,834,696 - - 754,924 - 3,069,805,959

                                    

[A] Includes payment in kind of $1,169,083,686 for 29,562 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $812,132,653 for 20,536 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $1,981,216,339 for 50,098 KBOE valued at market price.

United Kingdom            
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)            
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
GOVERNMENTS              
OIL AND GAS AUTHORITY - - - - 6,430,779 - 6,430,779
HM REVENUE AND CUSTOMS - -116,563,817 - - - - -116,563,817
THE CROWN ESTATE SCOTLAND - - - - 112,277 - 112,277
               
Total - - 116,563,817 - - 6,543,056 - -110,020,761
               
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)              
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
PROJECTS              
BRENT AND OTHER NORTHERN NORTH SEA PROJECTS - -74,275,062 - - 458,720 - -73,816,341
ONEGAS WEST - - - - 1,362,755 - 1,362,755
UK EXPLORATIONS PROJECTS - - - - 561,019 - 561,019
UK OFFSHORE NON - OPERATED - - - - 249,067 - 249,067
UK OFFSHORE OPERATED - - - - 676,606 - 676,606
WEST OF SHETLAND NON - OPERATED - - - - 204,697 - 204,697
               
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT              
SHELL U.K. LIMITED - -42,288,755 - - 3,030,192 - -39,258,563
               
Total - -116,563,817 - - 6,543,056 - -110,020,761


Brunei Darussalam              
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)              
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
GOVERNMENTS              
MINISTRY OF FINANCE AND ECONOMY - 118,946 - - 727,717 - 846,663
               
Total - 118,946 - - 727,717 - 846,663
               
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)              
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
PROJECTS              
BRUNEI OFFSHORE BLOCKS - - - - 727,717 - 727,717
               
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT              
SHELL DEEPWATER BORNEO LIMITED - 118,946 - - - - 118,946
               
Total   -  118,946   -    -  727,717   -  846,663


China              
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)             
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
GOVERNMENTS              
CHINA NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 13,348,514[A] - - - - - 13,348,514
SHAANXI PROVINCE
OFFICE OF STATE 		- - 406,047[B] - - - 406,047
               
Total 13,348,514   -  406,047   -    -    -  13,754,561
               
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)             
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
PROJECTS              
CHANGBEI 13,348,514[C] - 406,047[D] - - - 13,754,561
               
Total 13,348,514   -  406,047   -    -    -  13,754,561

[A] Includes payment in kind of $13,348,514 for 433 KBOE valued at government selling price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $406,047 for 13 KBOE valued at government selling price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $13,348,514 for 433 KBOE valued at government selling price.

[D] Includes payment in kind of $406,047 for 13 KBOE valued at government

INDIA              
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)              
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
GOVERNMENTS              
CENTRAL BOARD OF EXCISE AND CUSTOMS   - - 6,262,517 - - - 6,262,517
INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT - 20,469,494 - - - - 20,469,494
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD. 208,342,808[A] - - - - - 208,342,808
PAY AND ACCOUNTS OFFICER,
MINISTRY OF PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS 		8,542,799 - 28,084,718 - - - 36,627,517
               
Total  216,885,607 20,469,494  34,347,235   -    -  271,702,336
               
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)              
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
PROJECTS              
PANNA MUKTA  216,885,607[B] -  34,347,235 - - - 251,232,842
               
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT              
BG EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION
INDIA LIMITED 		- 20,469,494 - - - - 20,469,494
 

 
Total 216,885,607 20,469,494  34,347,235   -   -    -  271,702,336

[A] Includes payment in kind of $208,342,808 for 4,668 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $208,342,808 for 4,668 KBOE valued at market price.

Kazakhstan              
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)              
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
GOVERNMENTS              
WEST KAZAKHSTAN TAX COMMITTEE - 204,871,617 - - - - 204,871,617
               
Total - 204,871,617 - - - - 204,871,617
Show              
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)              
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
PROJECTS              
KARACHAGANAK - 204,871,617 - - - - 204,871,617
               
Total - 204,871,617 - - - - 204,871,617


Malaysia              
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)            
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
GOVERNMENTS              
KETUA PENGARAH HASIL DALAM NEGERI - 312,151,913 - - - - 312,151,913
PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD 1,565,060,994[A] - 31,040,343 - 15,000,000 - 1,611,101,336
PETRONAS CARIGALI SDN BHD (KL) 1,305,449,886[B] - - - - - 1,305,449,886
MALAYSIA FEDERAL AND STATE GOVERNMENT - - 613,612,957[C] - - - 613,612,957
               
Total 2,870,510,880 312,151,913 644,653,300 - 15,000,000 - 3,842,316,093
 
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)             
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
PROJECTS              
SABAH GAS -
NOT OPERATED 		- 30,391,177 1,575,401 - - - 31,966,578
SABAH INBOARD AND
DEEPWATER OIL 		1,247,146,464[D] 240,958,093 363,546,804[E] - - - 1,851,651,361
SARAWAK OIL AND GAS 1,623,364,416[F] 31,197,533 279,181,925[G] - 15,000,000 - 1,948,743,874
               
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT             
SABAH SHELL PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED - 1,778,583 258,979 - - - 2,037,562
SARAWAK SHELL BERHAD - 1,339,356 - - - - 1,339,356
SHELL ENERGY ASIA LIMITED - 1,040,649 - - - - 1,040,649
SHELL OIL AND GAS (MALAYSIA) LLC - 458,605 - - - - 458,605
SHELL SABAH SELATAN SDN. BHD. - 4,987,918 90,191 - - - 5,078,109
               
Total 2,870,510,880 312,151,913 644,653,300 - 15,000,000 - 3,842,316,093

[A] Includes payment in kind of $657,665,735 for 41,708 KBOE valued at fixed price and $907,395,259 for 13,349 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $509,467,820 for 32,444 KBOE valued at fixed price and $795,982,066 for 11,513 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $189,522,443 for 12,054 KBOE valued at fixed price and $424,090,514 for 6,114 KBOE valued at market price.

[D] Includes payment in kind of $1,247,146,464 for 17,637 KBOE valued at market price.

[E] Includes payment in kind of $356,415,948 for 5,040 KBOE valued at market price.

[F] Includes payment in kind of $1,167,133,555 for 74,152 KBOE valued at fixed price and $456,230,861 for 7,226 KBOE valued at market price.

[G] Includes payment in kind of $189,522,443 for 12,054 KBOE valued at fixed price and $67,674,566 for 1,073 KBOE valued at market price.

  Oman              
  GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)              
    Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
  GOVERNMENTS              
  OMAN - MINISTRY OF FINANCE - 2,857,707,039 - 1,000,000   150,000 - 2,858,857,039
                 
  Total - 2,857,707,039 - 1,000,000   150,000 - 2,858,857,039
                 
  PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)              
    Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
  PROJECTS              
  BLOCK 6 CONCESSION - 2,857,707,039 - - - - 2,857,707,039
               
                 
  BLOCK 42 CONCESSION - - - 1,000,000   150,000 - 1,150,000
                 
  Total   -    2,857,707,039   -  1,000,000   150,000   -  2,858,857,039

                                    

Philippines              
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)              
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
GOVERNMENTS              
BUREAU OF INTERNAL REVENUE - 131,112,519 - - - - 131,112,519
DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY 512,522,213 - - - - - 512,522,213
PNOC EXPLORATION CORPORATION 95,171,567 - - - - - 95,171,567
               
Total 607,693,780 131,112,519   -    -    -    -  738,806,299
               
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)              
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
PROJECTS              
SC 38 MALAMPAYA GAS 607,693,780 131,112,519 - - - - 738,806,299
               
Total 607,693,780 131,112,519 - - - - 738,806,299


Qatar

  		             
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)              
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
GOVERNMENTS              
QATAR PETROLEUM 493,208,027 681,694,760 - 5,000,000 - - 1,179,902,787
RAS LAFFAN INDUSTRIAL CITY - - - - 19,654,096 - 19,654,096
               
Total 493,208,027 681,694,760   -  5,000,000 19,654,096   -  1,199,556,883
               
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)              
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
PROJECTS              
PEARL GTL 493,208,027 681,694,760 - 5,000,000 19,654,096 - 1,199,556,883
               
Total 493,208,027 681,694,760 - 5,000,000 19,654,096 - 1,199,556,883


THAILAND

  		             
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)              
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
GOVERNMENTS              
REVENUE DEPARTMENT - -1,230,179 - - - - -1,230,179
               
Total - -1,230,179 - - - - -1,230,179
               
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)              
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
PROJECTS              
THAI ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED - 16,102 - - - - 16,102
SHELL INTEGRATED GAS THAILAND
PTE. LIMITED - THAILAND BRANCH 		- -1,246,281 - - - - -1,246,281
               
Total - -1,230,179 - - - - -1,230,179


AUSTRALIA              
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)              
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total  
GOVERNMENTS                
AUSTRALIAN TAXATION OFFICE - 1,265,077 - - - - 1,265,077  
BANANA SHIRE COUNCIL - - - - 121,255 - 121,255  
DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRY - - 123,155,669 - - - 123,155,669  
DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND SCIENCE - - - - 937,554 - 937,554  
WESTERN DOWNS REGIONAL COUNCIL - - - - 10,851,637 1,756,836 12,608,473  
OFFICE OF STATE REVENUE - - 35,797,880 - - - 35,797,880  
DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES AND MINES - - - - 1,825,831 - 1,825,831  
                 
Total   -  1,265,077 158,953,548   -  13,736,277 1,756,836 175,711,738  
                 
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)                
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total  
PROJECTS                
NORTH WEST SHELF - - 123,155,669 - - - 123,155,669  
QGC PROJECT - - 35,797,880 - 13,736,277 1,756,836 51,290,992  
                 
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT                
SHELL AUSTRALIA PTY LTD - 1,265,077 - - - - 1,265,077  
                 
Total   -  1,265,077 158,953,548   -  13,736,277 1,756,836 175,711,738  


Egypt              
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)              
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
GOVERNMENTS              
EGYPTIAN GENERAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION - 93,294,881 - 61,000,000 - - 154,294,881
               
Total - 93,294,881 - 61,000,000 - - 154,294,881
               
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)              
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
PROJECTS              
BADR EL-DIN (BED) - 38,601,220 - 10,000,000 - - 48,601,220
NORTH EAST ABU GHARADIG (NEAG) - 15,165,740 - - - - 15,165,740
OBAIYED - 36,537,700 - - - - 36,537,700
EGYPT OFFSHORE EXPLORATION - 1,313,911 - - - - 1,313,911
               
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT              
SHELL EGYPT N.V. - 1,676,310 - - - - 1,676,310
SOUTH ABU SENNAN - - - 27,000,000 - - 27,000,000
SOUTH EAST HORUS - - - 23,000,000 - - 23,000,000
WEST EL FAYOUM - - - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000
               
Total   -  93,294,881   -  61,000,000   -    -    154,294,881


Gabon              
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)             
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
GOVERNMENTS              
TRESOR PUBLIC DU GABON - - - - 119,693 - 119,693
               
Total - - - - 119,693 - 119,693
               
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)              
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
PROJECTS              
GABON EXPLORATION - - - - 119,693 - 119,693
               
Total - - - - 119,693 - 119,693


Nigeria              
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)             
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
GOVERNMENTS              
NIGER DELTA DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION - - - - 136,637,172 - 136,637,172
NIGERIAN NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION   3,983,413,143[A] - - - - - 3,983,413,143
DEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES - - 446,362,409[B] - 239,175 - 446,601,584
FEDERAL INLAND
REVENUE SERVICE 		-   1,062,965,746[C] - - - - 1,062,965,746
 
Total 3,983,413,143 1,062,965,746 446,362,409 - 136,876,347 - 5,629,617,645
 
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)             
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
PROJECTS              
PSC 1993 (OML133) - 283,760,464[D] - - - - 283,760,464
PSC 1993 (OPL212/OML118, OPL219/OML135)   717,045,638[E] 386,718,785[F] 115,377,249[G] - 32,897,635 - 1,252,039,308
WEST ASSET 1,283,663,582[H] - - - - - 1,283,663,582
CENTRAL EAST ASSET 1,982,703,922[I] - - - - - 1,982,703,922
               
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT               
THE SHELL PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY OF NIGERIA LIMITED - 392,486,496 330,985,160 - 103,978,712 - 827,450,368
               
Total 3,983,413,143 1,062,965,746 446,362,409 - 136,876,347 - 5,629,617,645

[A] Includes payment in kind of $3,983,413,143 for 113,613 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $115,377,249 for 1,707 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $670,479,249 for 10,219 KBOE valued at market price.

[D] Includes payment in kind of $283,760,464 for 4,280 KBOE valued at market price.

[E] Includes payment in kind of $717,045,638 for 10,845 KBOE valued at market price.

[F] Includes payment in kind of $386,718,785 for 5,939 KBOE valued at market price.

[G] Includes payment in kind of $115,377,249 for 1,707 KBOE valued at market price.

[H] Includes payment in kind of $1,283,663,582 for 19,680 KBOE valued at market price.

[I] Includes payment in kind of $1,982,703,922 for 83,089 KBOE valued at market price.

Somalia              
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)              
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
GOVERNMENTS              
MINISTRY OF PETROLEUM
AND MINERAL RESOURCES 		- - - - 1,708,000 - 1,708,000
               
Total - - - - 1,708,000 - 1,708,000
               
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)              
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT              
SOMALIA EXPLORATION - - - - 1,708,000 - 1,708,000
               
Total - - - - 1,708,000 - 1,708,000


Tunisia                
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)             
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
GOVERNMENTS              
ENTERPRISE TUNISIENNE D'ACTIVITES PETROLIERES - - 8,115,889[A] - - - 8,115,889
MONSIEUR LE RECEVEUR DES FINANCES DU LAC - 118,095,328 32,916,348 - - - 151,011,676
               
Total   -  118,095,328 41,032,237   -    -    -  159,127,565
               
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)              
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
PROJECTS              
HASDRUBAL CONCESSION - 63,797,751 13,974,460[B] - - - 77,772,210
MISKAR CONCESSION - 54,297,577  27,057,777[C] - - - 81,355,354
               
Total   -  118,095,328 41,032,237   -    -    -  159,127,565
 
[A] Includes payment in kind of $8,115,889 for 167 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $3,968,090 for 92 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $4,147,799 for 75 KBOE valued at market price.


Canada              
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)             
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
GOVERNMENTS              
GOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA - - 54,673,001 - - - 54,673,001
MUNICIPAL DISTRICT
OF GREENVIEW 		- - - - 726,651 - 726,651
PROVINCIAL TREASURER
OF ALBERTA 		- -1,424,099 - - 4,661,983 - 3,237,884
RECEIVER GENERAL
FOR CANADA 		- 493,805 -15,254,458 - 113,942 - -14,646,710
MINISTRY OF EMPLOYMENT AND INVESTMENT - - - - 711,016 - 711,016
MINISTER OF FINANCE (BC) - - 1,977,528 - 578,690 - 2,556,218
ALBERTA PETROLEUM MARKETING COMMISSION - - 625,588[A] - - - 625,588
THE TOWN OF FOX CREEK - - - - 170,822 - 170,822
 
Total -930,294  42,021,659 - 6,963,104 - 48,054,469
 
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)             
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
PROJECTS              
ATHABASCA OIL SANDS - 919,943 33,076,475 - 666,579 - 34,662,997
FOOTHILLS - - 5,387,236 - 493,286 - 5,880,522
GREATER DEEP BASIN - - 18,789,552[B] - 4,142,709 - 22,932,262
GROUNDBIRCH - - 1,977,528 - 1,289,706 - 3,267,234
INSITU - - 326,892 - - - 326,892
SABLE DEEPWATER - - -17,536,025 - - - -17,536,025
               
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT               
SHELL CANADA ENERGY - - - - 370,824 - 370,824
BR OIL SANDS CORPORATION - -1,850,237 - - - - -1,850,237
               
Total -930,294 42,021,659 - 6,963,104 -   48,054,469

[A] Includes payment in kind of $85,711 for 2 KBOE valued at government selling price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $85,711 for 2 KBOE valued at government selling price.

Mexico              
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)             
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
GOVERNMENTS              
SERVICIO DE ADMINISTRACION TRIBUTARIA - - - - 21,731,834 - 21,731,834
FONDO MEXICANO
DEL PETROLEO PARA
LA ESTABILIZACION Y
EL DESARROLLO 		- - - - 16,661,175 - 16,661,175
 
Total   -    -    -    -  38,393,009   -  38,393,009
 
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)             
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT               
SHELL EXPLORACIÓN
Y EXTRACCIÓN DE MÉXICO, S.A. DE C.V. 		- - - - 38,393,009 - 38,393,009
               
Total - - - - 38,393,009 - 38,393,009


United States              
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)              
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
GOVERNMENTS              
COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA - - 142,399 - 7,971,533 - 8,113,932
INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE - 160,429,577 - - - - 160,429,577
OFFICE OF NATURAL RESOURCES REVENUE - - 845,227,896 - 104,230,525 - 949,458,421
STATE OF LOUISIANA - 2,078,187 - - - - 2,078,187
STATE OF TEXAS - 73,017,719 112,562,052 - 819,508 - 186,399,279
THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS SYSTEM - - - - 849,648 - 849,648
DIRECTOR, DIVISION OF OIL AND GAS - - - - 253,920 - 253,920
PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE - 277,465 - - - - 277,465
TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY SYSTEM - - 1,128,356 - - - 1,128,356
LA DEPTARTAMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES - - 175,407 - - - 175,407
US ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY - - - - 514,053 - 514,053
               
Total   -  235,802,948 959,236,110   -  114,639,187   -  1,309,678,245
               
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)              
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
PROJECTS              
ALASKA EXPLORATION - - - - 253,920 - 253,920
APPALACHIA - - 142,399 - 7,971,533 - 8,113,932
GOM (CENTRAL) - - 652,692,548 - - - 652,692,548
GOM (WEST) - - 192,535,348 - - - 192,535,348
GOM EXPLORATION - - - - 104,230,525 - 104,230,525
PERMIAN - 73,017,719 113,690,408 - 1,669,156 - 188,377,283
               
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT              
SWEPI LP - 1,518,187 175,407 - - - 1,693,594
SHELL OIL COMPANY - -5,692,958 - - - - -5,692,958
SHELL PETROLEUM INC. - 166,400,000 - - - - 166,400,000
SHELL EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION COMPANY - 560,000 - - 514,053 - 1,074,053
               
Total   -  235,802,948 959,236,110   -  114,639,187   -  1,309,678,245


Argentina              
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)             
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
GOVERNMENTS              
GAS Y PETROLEO
DEL NEUQUEN S.A. 		- - - - 189,180 - 189,180
PROVINCIA DE SALTA - - 4,877,340 - - - 4,877,340
PROVINCIA DEL NEUQUEN - - 14,243,858 - 187,085 - 14,430,943
               
Total   -    -  19,121,199   -  376,265   -  19,497,464
               
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)              
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
PROJECTS              

ACAMBUCO 		- - 4,877,340 - - - 4,877,340
ARGENTINA
UNCONVENTIONAL PROJECTS 		- - 14,243,858 - 376,265 - 14,620,123
               
Total   -    -  19,121,199   -  376,265   -  19,497,464


Bolivia              
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)             
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
GOVERNMENTS              
NATIONAL OIL COMPANY
OF BOLIVIA 		- - - - 1,326,933 - 1,326,933
               
Total - - - - 1,326,933 - 1,326,933
               
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)              
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
PROJECTS              
HUACARETA - - - - 745,037 - 745,037
LA VERTIENTE - - - - 581,896 - 581,896
               
Total   -    -    -    -  1,326,933   -  1,326,933


Brazil              
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)            
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
GOVERNMENTS              
MINISTERIO DA FAZENDA - - 766,952,516 - 1,558,685,330 - 2,325,637,846
PRÉ-SAL PETRÓLEO SA 19,719,197[A] - - - - - 19,719,197
AGENCIA NACIONAL DO PETROLEO GAS NATURAL E BIOCOMBUSTIVEIS - - - 122,834,875 127,428 - 122,962,303
RIO DE JANEIRO PREFEITURA - - - - 117,113 - 117,113
               
Total   19,719,197   -  766,952,516 122,834,875   1,558,929,871   -    2,468,436,459
               
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)              
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
PROJECTS              
BASIN EXPLORATION PROJECTS - - -   122,834,875 393,602 - 123,228,477
BC-10 - - 32,896,189 - 1,090,636 - 33,986,825
BIJUPIRA & SALEMA - - 11,026,703 - 384,941 - 11,411,644
BM-S-9, BM-S-9A, BM-S-11, BM-S-11A AND ENTORNO DE SAPINHOA - - 701,357,508 - 1,555,985,446 - 2,257,342,954
BARREIRINHAS - - - - 958,133 - 958,133
 LIBRA PSC 19,719,197[B] - 21,672,116 - - - 41,391,313
               
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT              
SHELL BRASIL PETROLEO LTDA   - - - - 117,113 - 117,113
               
Total 19,719,197   -   766,952,516 122,834,875   1,558,929,871   -  2,468,436,459

[A] Includes payments in kind of $19,719,197 for 330 KBOE valued at Market price.
[B] Includes payments in kind of $19,719,197 for 330 KBOE valued at Market price.

Trinidad and Tobago            
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)            
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
GOVERNMENTS              
BOARD OF INLAND REVENUE - 4,593,694 - - - - 4,593,694
PERMANENT SECRETARY MINISTRY OF ENERGY 76,970,053 7,560,430  3,934,073 85,000,000 11,157,097 - 184,621,652
               
Total 76,970,053 12,154,124   3,934,073 85,000,000  11,157,097   -  189,215,347
               
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)              
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
PROJECTS              
BLOCK 5C, 5D AND 6D - - -    5,000,000 2,508,917 - 7,508,917
BLOCK 6B 21,265,486 516,558 - 40,000,000 1,612,356 - 63,394,400
CENTRAL BLOCK - 4,710,494   3,934,073 - 673,171 - 9,317,738
NORTH COAST MARINE AREA 1 (NCMA1) 55,704,567 6,927,072 - 40,000,000 1,695,241 - 104,326,880
               
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT              
BG INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO BRANCH - - - - 4,667,412 - 4,667,412
               
Total   76,970,053   12,154,124   3,934,073 85,000,000 11,157,097   -  189,215,347

CAUTIONARY NOTE

The companies in which Royal Dutch Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this Report "Shell", "Shell group" and "Royal Dutch Shell" are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies. "Subsidiaries ", "Shell subsidiaries", and "Shell companies" as used in this Report refer to companies over which Royal Dutch Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. Entities and unincorporated arrangements over which Shell has joint control are generally referred to as "joint ventures" and "joint operations" respectively. Entities over which Shell has significant influence but neither control nor joint control are referred to as "associates". The term "Shell interest" is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in a venture, partnership or company, after exclusion of all third-party interest.

 

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga