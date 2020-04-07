ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - REPORT ON PAYMENTS TO GOVERNMENT FOR THE YEAR 2019

Basis for Preparation - Report on Payments to Government for the year 2019

This Report provides a consolidated overview of the payments to governments made by Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiary undertakings (hereinafter referred to as "Shell") for the year 2019 as required under the UK's Report on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (as amended in December 2015). These UK Regulations enact domestic rules in line with Directive 2013/34/EU (the EU Accounting Directive (2013)) and apply to large UK incorporated companies like Shell that are involved in the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil, natural gas deposits or other materials. This Report is also filed with the National Storage Mechanism ( http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm ) intended to satisfy the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom.

This Report is available for download from www.shell.com/payments .

Legislation

This Report is prepared in accordance with The Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 as enacted in the UK in December 2014 and as amended in December 2015.

Reporting entities

This Report includes payments to governments made by Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiary undertakings (Shell). Payments made by entities where Shell has joint control are excluded from this Report.

Activities

Payments made by Shell to governments arising from activities involving the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil and natural gas deposits or other materials (extractive activities) are disclosed in this Report. It excludes payments related to refining, natural gas liquefaction or gas-to-liquids activities. For a fully integrated project, which does not have an interim contractual cut-off point where a value can be attached or ascribed separately to the extractive activities and to other processing activities, payments to governments will not be artificially split but are disclosed in full.

Government

Government includes any national, regional or local authority of a country, and includes a department, agency or entity that is a subsidiary of a government, including a national oil company.

Project

Payments are reported at project level except that payments that are not attributable to a specific project are reported at entity level. Project is defined as operational activities which are governed by a single contract, licence, lease, concession or similar legal agreement, and form the basis for payment liabilities with a government. If such agreements are substantially interconnected, those agreements are to be treated as a single project.

"Substantially interconnected" means forming a set of operationally and geographically integrated contracts, licences, leases or concessions or related agreements with substantially similar terms that are signed with a government giving rise to payment liabilities. Such agreements can be governed by a single contract, joint venture, production sharing agreement, or other overarching legal agreement. Indicators of integration include, but are not limited to, geographic proximity, the use of shared infrastructure and common operational management.

Payment

The information is reported under the following payment types.

Production entitlements

These are the host government's share of production in the reporting period derived from projects operated by Shell. This includes the government's share as a sovereign entity or through its participation as an equity or interest holder in projects within its sovereign jurisdiction (home country). Production entitlements arising from activities or interests outside of its home country are excluded.

In certain contractual arrangements, typically a production sharing contract, a government through its participation interest may contribute funding of capital and operating expenditure to projects, from which it derives production entitlement to cover such funding (cost recovery). Such cost recovery production entitlement is included.

In situations where a government settles Shell's income tax obligation on behalf of Shell by utilising its share of production entitlements (typically under a tax-paid concession), such amount will be deducted from the reported production entitlement.

Taxes

These are taxes paid by Shell on its income, profits or production (which include resource severance tax, and petroleum resource rent tax), including those settled by a government on behalf of Shell under a tax-paid concession. Payments are reported net of refunds. Consumption taxes, personal income taxes, sales taxes, property and environmental taxes are excluded.

Royalties

These are payments for the rights to extract oil and gas resources, typically at a set percentage of revenue less any deductions that may be taken.

Dividends

These are dividend payments other than dividends paid to a government as an ordinary shareholder of an entity unless paid in lieu of production entitlements or royalties. For the year ended December 31, 2019, there were no reportable dividend payments to a government.

Bonuses

These are payments for Bonuses. These are usually paid upon signing an agreement or a contract, or when a commercial discovery is declared, or production has commenced or production has reached a milestone.

License fees, rental fees, entry fees and other considerations for licenses and/or concessions

These are fees and other sums paid as consideration for acquiring a licence for gaining access to an area where extractive activities are performed. Administrative government fees that are not specifically related to the extractive sector, or to access to extractive resources, are excluded. Also excluded are payments made in return for services provided by a government.

Infrastructure improvements

These are payments which relate to the construction of infrastructure (road, bridge or rail) not substantially dedicated for the use of extractive activities. Payments which are of a social investment in nature, for example building of a school or hospital, are excluded.

OTHER

Operatorship

When Shell makes a payment directly to a government arising from a project, regardless of whether Shell is the operator, the full amount paid is disclosed even where Shell as the operator is proportionally reimbursed by its non-operating venture partners through a partner billing process (cash-call).

When a national oil company is the operator of a project to whom Shell makes a reportable payment, which is distinguishable in the cash-call, it is included in this Report.

Cash and in-kind payments

Payments are reported on cash basis. In-kind payments are converted to an equivalent cash value based on the most appropriate and relevant valuation method for each payment, which can be at cost or market value or such value as stated in the contract. In-kind payments are reported in both volumes and the equivalent cash value.

Materiality Level

For each payment type, total payments below £86,000 to a government are excluded from this Report.

Exchange Rate

Payments made in currencies other than US Dollars are translated for this Report based on the foreign exchange rate at the relevant quarterly average rate.

Report on Payments to Governments

GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Countries EUROPE Bulgaria - - - - 158,423 - 158,423 Denmark - 240,634,144 - - - - 240,634,144 Germany - -409,012 - - - - -409,012 Italy - 25,142,953 75,260,455 - - - 100,403,408 Norway 1,981,216,339 1,087,834,696 - - 754,924 - 3,069,805,959 United Kingdom - -116,563,817 - - 6,543,056 - -110,020,761 ASIA Brunei Darussalam - 118,946 - - 727,717 - 846,663 China 13,348,514 - 406,047 - - - 13,754,561 India 216,885,607 20,469,494 34,347,235 - - - 271,702,336 Kazakhstan - 204,871,617 - - - - 204,871,617 Malaysia 2,870,510,880 312,151,913 644,653,300 - 15,000,000 - 3,842,316,093 Oman - 2,857,707,039 - 1,000,000 150,000 - 2,858,857,039 Philippines 607,693,780 131,112,519 - - - - 738,806,299 Qatar 493,208,027 681,694,760 - 5,000,000 19,654,096 - 1,199,556,883 Thailand - -1,230,179 - - - - -1,230,179 OCEANIA Australia - 1,265,077 158,953,548 - 13,736,277 1,756,836 175,711,738 AFRICA Egypt - 93,294,881 - 61,000,000 - - 154,294,881 Gabon - - - - 119,693 - 119,693 Nigeria 3,983,413,143 1,062,965,746 446,362,409 - 136,876,347 - 5,629,617,645 Somalia - - - - 1,708,000 1,708,000 Tunisia - 118,095,328 41,032,237 - - - 159,127,565 NORTH AMERICA Canada - -930,294 42,021,659 - 6,963,104 - 48,054,469 Mexico - - - - 38,393,009 - 38,393,009 United States - 235,802,948 959,236,110 - 114,639,187 - 1,309,678,245 SOUTH AMERICA Argentina - - 19,121,199 - 376,265 - 19,497,464 Bolivia - - - - 1,326,933 - 1,326,933 Brazil 19,719,197 - 766,952,516 122,834,875 1,558,929,871 - 2,468,436,459 Trinidad and Tobago 76,970,053 12,154,124 3,934,073 85,000,000 11,157,097 - 189,215,347 Total 10,262,965,540 6,966,182,883 3,192,280,788 274,834,875 1,927,213,999 1,756,836 22,625,234,921





Bulgaria



GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS MINISTRY OF ENERGY

OF THE REPUBLIC OF BULGARIA - - - - 158,423 - 158,423 Total - - - - 158,423 - 158,423 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS KHAN KUBRAT - - - - 158,423 - 158,423 Total - - - - 158,423 - 158,423





Denmark



GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS TAX AUTHORITIES - 240,634,144 - - - - 240,634,144 Total - 240,634,144 - - - - 240,634,144 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT SHELL OLIE - OG

GASUDVINDING DANMARK B.V. - 240,634,144 - - - - 240,634,144 Total - 240,634,144 - - - - 240,634,144





GERMANY



GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS TAX AUTHORITIES HAMBURG - -409,012 - - - - -409,012 Total - -409,012 - - - - -409,012 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT DEUTSCHE SHELL HOLDING GmbH - -409,012 - - - - -409,012 Total - -409,012 - - - - -409,012





Italy



GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS BASILICATA REGION (VDA) - - 45,010,332 - - - 45,010,332 CALVELLO MUNICIPALITY - - 1,254,820 - - - 1,254,820 GRUMENTO NOVA MUNICIPALITY - - 717,040 - - - 717,040 MARSICO NUOVO MUNICIPALITY - - 537,780 - - - 537,780 VIGGIANO MUNICIPALITY - - 4,974,465 - - - 4,974,465 TESSORERIA PROVINICIALE DELLO STATO - 25,142,953 22,407,498 - - - 47,550,451 MARSICOVETERE MUNICIPALITY - - 179,260 - - - 179,260 MONTEMURRO MUNICIPALITY - - 179,260 - - - 179,260 Total - 25,142,953 75,260,455 - - - 100,403,408 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS ITALY UPSTREAM ASSET - - 75,260,455 - - - 75,260,455 ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT SHELL ITALIA E&P SpA - 25,142,953 - - - - 25,142,953 Total - 25,142,953 75,260,455 - - - 100,403,408





Norway



GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS OLJEDIREKTORATET - - - - 754,924 - 754,924 PETORO AS 1,169,083,686[A] - - - - - 1,169,083,686 SKATTE OG AVGIFTSREGNSKAP - 1,085,800,717 - - - - 1,085,800,717 SKATTEOPPKREVEREN

I SOLA - 2,033,979 - - - - 2,033,979 EQUINOR ASA 812,132,653[B] - - - - - 812,132,653 Total 1,981,216,339 1,087,834,696 - - 754,924 - 3,069,805,959 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS NORWAY

EXPLORATION PROJECTS - - - - 353,622 - 353,622 ORMEN LANGE

AND DRAUGEN 1,981,216,339[C] - - - - - 1,981,216,339 GAUPE - - - - 401,302 - 401,302 ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT A/S NORSKE SHELL - 1,090,800,806 - - - - 1,090,800,806 BG NORGE LIMITED - -2,966,110 - - - - -2,966,110 Total 1,981,216,339 1,087,834,696 - - 754,924 - 3,069,805,959

[A] Includes payment in kind of $1,169,083,686 for 29,562 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $812,132,653 for 20,536 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $1,981,216,339 for 50,098 KBOE valued at market price.

United Kingdom GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS OIL AND GAS AUTHORITY - - - - 6,430,779 - 6,430,779 HM REVENUE AND CUSTOMS - -116,563,817 - - - - -116,563,817 THE CROWN ESTATE SCOTLAND - - - - 112,277 - 112,277 Total - - 116,563,817 - - 6,543,056 - -110,020,761 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS BRENT AND OTHER NORTHERN NORTH SEA PROJECTS - -74,275,062 - - 458,720 - -73,816,341 ONEGAS WEST - - - - 1,362,755 - 1,362,755 UK EXPLORATIONS PROJECTS - - - - 561,019 - 561,019 UK OFFSHORE NON - OPERATED - - - - 249,067 - 249,067 UK OFFSHORE OPERATED - - - - 676,606 - 676,606 WEST OF SHETLAND NON - OPERATED - - - - 204,697 - 204,697 ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT SHELL U.K. LIMITED - -42,288,755 - - 3,030,192 - -39,258,563 Total - -116,563,817 - - 6,543,056 - -110,020,761





Brunei Darussalam GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS MINISTRY OF FINANCE AND ECONOMY - 118,946 - - 727,717 - 846,663 Total - 118,946 - - 727,717 - 846,663 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS BRUNEI OFFSHORE BLOCKS - - - - 727,717 - 727,717 ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT SHELL DEEPWATER BORNEO LIMITED - 118,946 - - - - 118,946 Total - 118,946 - - 727,717 - 846,663





China GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS CHINA NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 13,348,514[A] - - - - - 13,348,514 SHAANXI PROVINCE

OFFICE OF STATE - - 406,047[B] - - - 406,047 Total 13,348,514 - 406,047 - - - 13,754,561 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS CHANGBEI 13,348,514[C] - 406,047[D] - - - 13,754,561 Total 13,348,514 - 406,047 - - - 13,754,561

[A] Includes payment in kind of $13,348,514 for 433 KBOE valued at government selling price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $406,047 for 13 KBOE valued at government selling price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $13,348,514 for 433 KBOE valued at government selling price.

[D] Includes payment in kind of $406,047 for 13 KBOE valued at government

INDIA GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS CENTRAL BOARD OF EXCISE AND CUSTOMS - - 6,262,517 - - - 6,262,517 INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT - 20,469,494 - - - - 20,469,494 OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD. 208,342,808[A] - - - - - 208,342,808 PAY AND ACCOUNTS OFFICER,

MINISTRY OF PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS 8,542,799 - 28,084,718 - - - 36,627,517 Total 216,885,607 20,469,494 34,347,235 - - - 271,702,336 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS PANNA MUKTA 216,885,607[B] - 34,347,235 - - - 251,232,842 ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT BG EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION

INDIA LIMITED - 20,469,494 - - - - 20,469,494



Total 216,885,607 20,469,494 34,347,235 - - - 271,702,336

[A] Includes payment in kind of $208,342,808 for 4,668 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $208,342,808 for 4,668 KBOE valued at market price.

Kazakhstan GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS WEST KAZAKHSTAN TAX COMMITTEE - 204,871,617 - - - - 204,871,617 Total - 204,871,617 - - - - 204,871,617 Show PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS KARACHAGANAK - 204,871,617 - - - - 204,871,617 Total - 204,871,617 - - - - 204,871,617





Malaysia GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS KETUA PENGARAH HASIL DALAM NEGERI - 312,151,913 - - - - 312,151,913 PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD 1,565,060,994[A] - 31,040,343 - 15,000,000 - 1,611,101,336 PETRONAS CARIGALI SDN BHD (KL) 1,305,449,886[B] - - - - - 1,305,449,886 MALAYSIA FEDERAL AND STATE GOVERNMENT - - 613,612,957[C] - - - 613,612,957 Total 2,870,510,880 312,151,913 644,653,300 - 15,000,000 - 3,842,316,093 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS SABAH GAS -

NOT OPERATED - 30,391,177 1,575,401 - - - 31,966,578 SABAH INBOARD AND

DEEPWATER OIL 1,247,146,464[D] 240,958,093 363,546,804[E] - - - 1,851,651,361 SARAWAK OIL AND GAS 1,623,364,416[F] 31,197,533 279,181,925[G] - 15,000,000 - 1,948,743,874 ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT SABAH SHELL PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED - 1,778,583 258,979 - - - 2,037,562 SARAWAK SHELL BERHAD - 1,339,356 - - - - 1,339,356 SHELL ENERGY ASIA LIMITED - 1,040,649 - - - - 1,040,649 SHELL OIL AND GAS (MALAYSIA) LLC - 458,605 - - - - 458,605 SHELL SABAH SELATAN SDN. BHD. - 4,987,918 90,191 - - - 5,078,109 Total 2,870,510,880 312,151,913 644,653,300 - 15,000,000 - 3,842,316,093

[A] Includes payment in kind of $657,665,735 for 41,708 KBOE valued at fixed price and $907,395,259 for 13,349 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $509,467,820 for 32,444 KBOE valued at fixed price and $795,982,066 for 11,513 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $189,522,443 for 12,054 KBOE valued at fixed price and $424,090,514 for 6,114 KBOE valued at market price.

[D] Includes payment in kind of $1,247,146,464 for 17,637 KBOE valued at market price.

[E] Includes payment in kind of $356,415,948 for 5,040 KBOE valued at market price.

[F] Includes payment in kind of $1,167,133,555 for 74,152 KBOE valued at fixed price and $456,230,861 for 7,226 KBOE valued at market price.

[G] Includes payment in kind of $189,522,443 for 12,054 KBOE valued at fixed price and $67,674,566 for 1,073 KBOE valued at market price.

Oman GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS OMAN - MINISTRY OF FINANCE - 2,857,707,039 - 1,000,000 150,000 - 2,858,857,039 Total - 2,857,707,039 - 1,000,000 150,000 - 2,858,857,039 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS BLOCK 6 CONCESSION - 2,857,707,039 - - - - 2,857,707,039 BLOCK 42 CONCESSION - - - 1,000,000 150,000 - 1,150,000 Total - 2,857,707,039 - 1,000,000 150,000 - 2,858,857,039

Philippines GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS BUREAU OF INTERNAL REVENUE - 131,112,519 - - - - 131,112,519 DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY 512,522,213 - - - - - 512,522,213 PNOC EXPLORATION CORPORATION 95,171,567 - - - - - 95,171,567 Total 607,693,780 131,112,519 - - - - 738,806,299 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS SC 38 MALAMPAYA GAS 607,693,780 131,112,519 - - - - 738,806,299 Total 607,693,780 131,112,519 - - - - 738,806,299





Qatar



GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS QATAR PETROLEUM 493,208,027 681,694,760 - 5,000,000 - - 1,179,902,787 RAS LAFFAN INDUSTRIAL CITY - - - - 19,654,096 - 19,654,096 Total 493,208,027 681,694,760 - 5,000,000 19,654,096 - 1,199,556,883 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS PEARL GTL 493,208,027 681,694,760 - 5,000,000 19,654,096 - 1,199,556,883 Total 493,208,027 681,694,760 - 5,000,000 19,654,096 - 1,199,556,883





THAILAND



GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS REVENUE DEPARTMENT - -1,230,179 - - - - -1,230,179 Total - -1,230,179 - - - - -1,230,179 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS THAI ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED - 16,102 - - - - 16,102 SHELL INTEGRATED GAS THAILAND

PTE. LIMITED - THAILAND BRANCH - -1,246,281 - - - - -1,246,281 Total - -1,230,179 - - - - -1,230,179





AUSTRALIA GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS AUSTRALIAN TAXATION OFFICE - 1,265,077 - - - - 1,265,077 BANANA SHIRE COUNCIL - - - - 121,255 - 121,255 DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRY - - 123,155,669 - - - 123,155,669 DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND SCIENCE - - - - 937,554 - 937,554 WESTERN DOWNS REGIONAL COUNCIL - - - - 10,851,637 1,756,836 12,608,473 OFFICE OF STATE REVENUE - - 35,797,880 - - - 35,797,880 DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES AND MINES - - - - 1,825,831 - 1,825,831 Total - 1,265,077 158,953,548 - 13,736,277 1,756,836 175,711,738 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS NORTH WEST SHELF - - 123,155,669 - - - 123,155,669 QGC PROJECT - - 35,797,880 - 13,736,277 1,756,836 51,290,992 ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT SHELL AUSTRALIA PTY LTD - 1,265,077 - - - - 1,265,077 Total - 1,265,077 158,953,548 - 13,736,277 1,756,836 175,711,738





Egypt GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS EGYPTIAN GENERAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION - 93,294,881 - 61,000,000 - - 154,294,881 Total - 93,294,881 - 61,000,000 - - 154,294,881 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS BADR EL-DIN (BED) - 38,601,220 - 10,000,000 - - 48,601,220 NORTH EAST ABU GHARADIG (NEAG) - 15,165,740 - - - - 15,165,740 OBAIYED - 36,537,700 - - - - 36,537,700 EGYPT OFFSHORE EXPLORATION - 1,313,911 - - - - 1,313,911 ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT SHELL EGYPT N.V. - 1,676,310 - - - - 1,676,310 SOUTH ABU SENNAN - - - 27,000,000 - - 27,000,000 SOUTH EAST HORUS - - - 23,000,000 - - 23,000,000 WEST EL FAYOUM - - - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 Total - 93,294,881 - 61,000,000 - - 154,294,881





Gabon GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS TRESOR PUBLIC DU GABON - - - - 119,693 - 119,693 Total - - - - 119,693 - 119,693 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS GABON EXPLORATION - - - - 119,693 - 119,693 Total - - - - 119,693 - 119,693





Nigeria GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS NIGER DELTA DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION - - - - 136,637,172 - 136,637,172 NIGERIAN NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 3,983,413,143[A] - - - - - 3,983,413,143 DEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES - - 446,362,409[B] - 239,175 - 446,601,584 FEDERAL INLAND

REVENUE SERVICE - 1,062,965,746[C] - - - - 1,062,965,746 Total 3,983,413,143 1,062,965,746 446,362,409 - 136,876,347 - 5,629,617,645 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS PSC 1993 (OML133) - 283,760,464[D] - - - - 283,760,464 PSC 1993 (OPL212/OML118, OPL219/OML135) 717,045,638[E] 386,718,785[F] 115,377,249[G] - 32,897,635 - 1,252,039,308 WEST ASSET 1,283,663,582[H] - - - - - 1,283,663,582 CENTRAL EAST ASSET 1,982,703,922[I] - - - - - 1,982,703,922 ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT THE SHELL PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY OF NIGERIA LIMITED - 392,486,496 330,985,160 - 103,978,712 - 827,450,368 Total 3,983,413,143 1,062,965,746 446,362,409 - 136,876,347 - 5,629,617,645

[A] Includes payment in kind of $3,983,413,143 for 113,613 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $115,377,249 for 1,707 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $670,479,249 for 10,219 KBOE valued at market price.

[D] Includes payment in kind of $283,760,464 for 4,280 KBOE valued at market price.

[E] Includes payment in kind of $717,045,638 for 10,845 KBOE valued at market price.

[F] Includes payment in kind of $386,718,785 for 5,939 KBOE valued at market price.

[G] Includes payment in kind of $115,377,249 for 1,707 KBOE valued at market price.

[H] Includes payment in kind of $1,283,663,582 for 19,680 KBOE valued at market price.

[I] Includes payment in kind of $1,982,703,922 for 83,089 KBOE valued at market price.

Somalia GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS MINISTRY OF PETROLEUM

AND MINERAL RESOURCES - - - - 1,708,000 - 1,708,000 Total - - - - 1,708,000 - 1,708,000 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT SOMALIA EXPLORATION - - - - 1,708,000 - 1,708,000 Total - - - - 1,708,000 - 1,708,000





Tunisia GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS ENTERPRISE TUNISIENNE D'ACTIVITES PETROLIERES - - 8,115,889[A] - - - 8,115,889 MONSIEUR LE RECEVEUR DES FINANCES DU LAC - 118,095,328 32,916,348 - - - 151,011,676 Total - 118,095,328 41,032,237 - - - 159,127,565 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS HASDRUBAL CONCESSION - 63,797,751 13,974,460[B] - - - 77,772,210 MISKAR CONCESSION - 54,297,577 27,057,777[C] - - - 81,355,354 Total - 118,095,328 41,032,237 - - - 159,127,565 [A] Includes payment in kind of $8,115,889 for 167 KBOE valued at market price.



[B] Includes payment in kind of $3,968,090 for 92 KBOE valued at market price.



[C] Includes payment in kind of $4,147,799 for 75 KBOE valued at market price.





Canada GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS GOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA - - 54,673,001 - - - 54,673,001 MUNICIPAL DISTRICT

OF GREENVIEW - - - - 726,651 - 726,651 PROVINCIAL TREASURER

OF ALBERTA - -1,424,099 - - 4,661,983 - 3,237,884 RECEIVER GENERAL

FOR CANADA - 493,805 -15,254,458 - 113,942 - -14,646,710 MINISTRY OF EMPLOYMENT AND INVESTMENT - - - - 711,016 - 711,016 MINISTER OF FINANCE (BC) - - 1,977,528 - 578,690 - 2,556,218 ALBERTA PETROLEUM MARKETING COMMISSION - - 625,588[A] - - - 625,588 THE TOWN OF FOX CREEK - - - - 170,822 - 170,822 Total - -930,294 42,021,659 - 6,963,104 - 48,054,469 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS ATHABASCA OIL SANDS - 919,943 33,076,475 - 666,579 - 34,662,997 FOOTHILLS - - 5,387,236 - 493,286 - 5,880,522 GREATER DEEP BASIN - - 18,789,552[B] - 4,142,709 - 22,932,262 GROUNDBIRCH - - 1,977,528 - 1,289,706 - 3,267,234 INSITU - - 326,892 - - - 326,892 SABLE DEEPWATER - - -17,536,025 - - - -17,536,025 ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT SHELL CANADA ENERGY - - - - 370,824 - 370,824 BR OIL SANDS CORPORATION - -1,850,237 - - - - -1,850,237 Total - -930,294 42,021,659 - 6,963,104 - 48,054,469

[A] Includes payment in kind of $85,711 for 2 KBOE valued at government selling price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $85,711 for 2 KBOE valued at government selling price.

Mexico GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS SERVICIO DE ADMINISTRACION TRIBUTARIA - - - - 21,731,834 - 21,731,834 FONDO MEXICANO

DEL PETROLEO PARA

LA ESTABILIZACION Y

EL DESARROLLO - - - - 16,661,175 - 16,661,175 Total - - - - 38,393,009 - 38,393,009 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT SHELL EXPLORACIÓN

Y EXTRACCIÓN DE MÉXICO, S.A. DE C.V. - - - - 38,393,009 - 38,393,009 Total - - - - 38,393,009 - 38,393,009





United States GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA - - 142,399 - 7,971,533 - 8,113,932 INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE - 160,429,577 - - - - 160,429,577 OFFICE OF NATURAL RESOURCES REVENUE - - 845,227,896 - 104,230,525 - 949,458,421 STATE OF LOUISIANA - 2,078,187 - - - - 2,078,187 STATE OF TEXAS - 73,017,719 112,562,052 - 819,508 - 186,399,279 THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS SYSTEM - - - - 849,648 - 849,648 DIRECTOR, DIVISION OF OIL AND GAS - - - - 253,920 - 253,920 PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE - 277,465 - - - - 277,465 TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY SYSTEM - - 1,128,356 - - - 1,128,356 LA DEPTARTAMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES - - 175,407 - - - 175,407 US ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY - - - - 514,053 - 514,053 Total - 235,802,948 959,236,110 - 114,639,187 - 1,309,678,245 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS ALASKA EXPLORATION - - - - 253,920 - 253,920 APPALACHIA - - 142,399 - 7,971,533 - 8,113,932 GOM (CENTRAL) - - 652,692,548 - - - 652,692,548 GOM (WEST) - - 192,535,348 - - - 192,535,348 GOM EXPLORATION - - - - 104,230,525 - 104,230,525 PERMIAN - 73,017,719 113,690,408 - 1,669,156 - 188,377,283 ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT SWEPI LP - 1,518,187 175,407 - - - 1,693,594 SHELL OIL COMPANY - -5,692,958 - - - - -5,692,958 SHELL PETROLEUM INC. - 166,400,000 - - - - 166,400,000 SHELL EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION COMPANY - 560,000 - - 514,053 - 1,074,053 Total - 235,802,948 959,236,110 - 114,639,187 - 1,309,678,245





Argentina GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS GAS Y PETROLEO

DEL NEUQUEN S.A. - - - - 189,180 - 189,180 PROVINCIA DE SALTA - - 4,877,340 - - - 4,877,340 PROVINCIA DEL NEUQUEN - - 14,243,858 - 187,085 - 14,430,943 Total - - 19,121,199 - 376,265 - 19,497,464 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS

ACAMBUCO - - 4,877,340 - - - 4,877,340 ARGENTINA

UNCONVENTIONAL PROJECTS - - 14,243,858 - 376,265 - 14,620,123 Total - - 19,121,199 - 376,265 - 19,497,464





Bolivia GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS NATIONAL OIL COMPANY

OF BOLIVIA - - - - 1,326,933 - 1,326,933 Total - - - - 1,326,933 - 1,326,933 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS HUACARETA - - - - 745,037 - 745,037 LA VERTIENTE - - - - 581,896 - 581,896 Total - - - - 1,326,933 - 1,326,933





Brazil GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS MINISTERIO DA FAZENDA - - 766,952,516 - 1,558,685,330 - 2,325,637,846 PRÉ-SAL PETRÓLEO SA 19,719,197[A] - - - - - 19,719,197 AGENCIA NACIONAL DO PETROLEO GAS NATURAL E BIOCOMBUSTIVEIS - - - 122,834,875 127,428 - 122,962,303 RIO DE JANEIRO PREFEITURA - - - - 117,113 - 117,113 Total 19,719,197 - 766,952,516 122,834,875 1,558,929,871 - 2,468,436,459 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS BASIN EXPLORATION PROJECTS - - - 122,834,875 393,602 - 123,228,477 BC-10 - - 32,896,189 - 1,090,636 - 33,986,825 BIJUPIRA & SALEMA - - 11,026,703 - 384,941 - 11,411,644 BM-S-9, BM-S-9A, BM-S-11, BM-S-11A AND ENTORNO DE SAPINHOA - - 701,357,508 - 1,555,985,446 - 2,257,342,954 BARREIRINHAS - - - - 958,133 - 958,133 LIBRA PSC 19,719,197[B] - 21,672,116 - - - 41,391,313 ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT SHELL BRASIL PETROLEO LTDA - - - - 117,113 - 117,113 Total 19,719,197 - 766,952,516 122,834,875 1,558,929,871 - 2,468,436,459

[A] Includes payments in kind of $19,719,197 for 330 KBOE valued at Market price.

[B] Includes payments in kind of $19,719,197 for 330 KBOE valued at Market price.

Trinidad and Tobago GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS BOARD OF INLAND REVENUE - 4,593,694 - - - - 4,593,694 PERMANENT SECRETARY MINISTRY OF ENERGY 76,970,053 7,560,430 3,934,073 85,000,000 11,157,097 - 184,621,652 Total 76,970,053 12,154,124 3,934,073 85,000,000 11,157,097 - 189,215,347 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS BLOCK 5C, 5D AND 6D - - - 5,000,000 2,508,917 - 7,508,917 BLOCK 6B 21,265,486 516,558 - 40,000,000 1,612,356 - 63,394,400 CENTRAL BLOCK - 4,710,494 3,934,073 - 673,171 - 9,317,738 NORTH COAST MARINE AREA 1 (NCMA1) 55,704,567 6,927,072 - 40,000,000 1,695,241 - 104,326,880 ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT BG INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO BRANCH - - - - 4,667,412 - 4,667,412 Total 76,970,053 12,154,124 3,934,073 85,000,000 11,157,097 - 189,215,347

CAUTIONARY NOTE

The companies in which Royal Dutch Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this Report "Shell", "Shell group" and "Royal Dutch Shell" are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies. "Subsidiaries ", "Shell subsidiaries", and "Shell companies" as used in this Report refer to companies over which Royal Dutch Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. Entities and unincorporated arrangements over which Shell has joint control are generally referred to as "joint ventures" and "joint operations" respectively. Entities over which Shell has significant influence but neither control nor joint control are referred to as "associates". The term "Shell interest" is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in a venture, partnership or company, after exclusion of all third-party interest.



