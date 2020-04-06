Joveo Augments Marketing and Channel Leadership to Accelerate Programmatic Recruitment Advertising Growth Worldwide

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joveo, the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology, today announced the appointment of two strategic hires to its leadership team: Shehzad Karkhanawala joined as Vice President, Global Marketing, and Dan Sapir joined as Vice President, Partnerships and Business Development. The addition of these leaders to Joveo's executive team will enable the company to further scale globally and leverage growth opportunities in new markets.



"Shehzad and Dan are outstanding additions to our leadership team," said Kshitij Jain, Founder and CEO of Joveo. "As our business continues to grow exponentially, they will both play critical roles in furthering our mission of delivering the right job for everyone - through enabling recruiters to hire the most relevant talent in the shortest time, while delivering exceptional candidate experiences."

"Marketing and partnerships will be key to our global expansion and growth this year and beyond," added Ram Gupta, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Joveo. "With the passion, knowledge, and leadership that Shehzad and Dan bring to the Joveo team, the possibilities are endless."

Karkhanawala will spearhead Joveo's global marketing efforts, including product and content marketing, demand generation, marketing communications, sales enablement, and other functions. Prior to Joveo, Karkhanawala served as Assistant Vice President, Marketing, and General Manager, India, for Webscale Networks, a leader in cloud hosting and management for digital commerce. At Webscale, he helped build a powerful demand generation engine to support the company's 100%+ YoY growth. Before Webscale Networks, he served as Director of Marketing at Aryaka Networks, where he was part of the award-winning marketing leadership team that helped grow the company's revenue by over 500% in three years.

"I am extremely excited to be a part of the stellar team at Joveo," said Karkhanawala. "We are uniquely positioned to add value to every step of the recruiter's journey and support the talent acquisition ecosystem as it evolves across global markets. And by executing on our mission to deliver the right job for everyone, we are not only changing businesses, but transforming the lives of both recruiters and candidates!"

Sapir will lead initiatives for the expansion of Joveo's network of publishers in new markets globally. These publishers can improve their reach through access to millions of employer-sponsored jobs on the company's platform. Sapir will also drive partnerships with other recruitment technology providers in adjacent markets, such as Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), Candidate Relationship Management (CRM) solutions, and Human Capital Management (HCM) platforms.

Sapir has been in the HR technology space in multiple sales, business development, alliances, product, and leadership roles at companies like Indeed, Simply Hired, and Restoration Media. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Sales and Operations, at Netcore Solutions. While at Restoration Media, in addition to leading the sales, business development, and customer success functions, he worked with the product team to build innovative data analytics, data management, behavioral targeting, and email marketing offerings.

"I am thrilled to join Joveo," said Sapir. "We're challenging the status quo in recruitment advertising in a meaningful way and I'm confident that we've only seen the tip of the iceberg. Scaling our robust partnership network and integrating with technology providers in adjacent human capital markets will enable us to deliver significantly more value to recruiters and bring them closer to the right candidates. These focus areas will allow us to execute on our mission - delivering the right job for everyone - faster than ever before."

