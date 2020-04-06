Highwire PR Acquires Wonderscript to Expand Digital Services

NEW YORK, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwire PR , a modern communications agency with roots in journalism and technology, announced today that it has acquired digital consultancy Wonderscript . James Beechinor-Collins (JBC) and James Holland, founder and co-founder of Wonderscript, have joined Highwire to lead its digital offering, building new services and expanding client engagements.

Wonderscript's clients and employees join Highwire PR with immediate effect. Both James Beechinor-Collins and James Holland will become executive vice presidents at Highwire, based in the New York office.

"JBC and James have been instrumental in the rapid growth of Highwire's digital offering over the last year as trainers, mentors and collaborators," said Kathleen Gratehouse, principal of Highwire PR. "Culturally and philosophically Highwire is well aligned with Wonderscript in our common goal to deliver high-impact business results for clients through the full spectrum of storytelling, content, influencer and digital activations."

Highwire's expansion of its digital services comes at a time when companies are navigating unprecedented communications challenges and increasing focus on digital channels. The team is uniquely positioned to help clients navigate this moment in time and set a strong foundation for the future. The addition of seasoned digital leaders also offers more professional development opportunities for the entire team.

Prior to founding Wonderscript, James Beechinor-Collins was EVP and North America Regional Director at Text100, now Archetype. Prior to co-founding Wonderscript, James Holland was SVP, Digital at Edelman North America. Both worked at Republic Publishing, co-founded by James Beechinor-Collins, before its acquisition by Next15.

Highwire's digital services revenue has grown 35% in the last year. The new team from Wonderscript will support Highwire's expanding client base, including leading enterprise technology, security and healthcare companies like Splunk, Cloudera, PwC, Dell Boomi, iRhythm and ABB.

