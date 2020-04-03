GVNG and CharityBids Launch Virtual Celebrity Auction on Charitybuzz to Help Hospitals and Medical Workers Battle Covid-19

Los Angeles, CA, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GVNG and CharityBids announced a major celebrity campaign, partnering with Charitybuzz, to raise funds for critically needed medical supplies for hospitals around America. GVNG and CharityBids are auctioning off virtual experiences with celebrities, with funds going to EndCovid-19.org, a nonprofit project powered by GVNG, which is purchasing emergency medical equipment for hospitals. The campaign is live at http://ow.ly/CZfu50z2Psc with the first part of the auction ending on Friday, April 3, 2020.

Celebrities who donated priceless opportunities for the auction campaign include David Blaine, Naomi Campbell, Jeremy Piven, Ne-Yo, Big Boi (OutKast), Val Kilmer, Katharine McPhee, George Lopez, Kenan Thompson, Christopher Mintz Platz, David Foster, Kristin Chenoweth, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Mario Lopez, Pia Toscano, Lior Suchard, JaRule, Lolo Jones, Paul Greene, Jamie Lynn Sigler, Gloria Estefan, Oona Chaplin, Elon Gold, Harry Hamlin, Lisa Rinna and many more.

The team behind the campaign is headed up by Dominic Kalms, CEO of GVNG , alongside the CEO o f CharityBids , I srael Schachter.

Kalms co-founded the campaign after he received calls from doctors battling the COVID-19 virus, complaining about the dangerous conditions at hospitals, and the lack of medical equipment. Together Kalms and Schachter reached out to their celebrity friends to get the campaign live, which is already generating tens of thousands of dollars in bids.

Kalms stated, "I couldn't believe this was happening in America and I don't think people understand how bad the situation is at our hospitals, so I decided to do something with my network, resources, and company. Now we have distributed our first grant to purchase Surgical Masks, KN95 Masks, Safety Goggles, Face Shields, and Medical Gowns for a large hospital in Washington State. We are already making an impact on the ground and helping doctors, nurses, and medical professionals across our country, and that is what I set out to do."

Schachter went on to say, "Everyone is sitting at home feeling helpless. Everyone would like to help. I figured this would be the best time to reach out to celebrity friends to ask for their support in this campaign. We are all in this together and must be there for the dedicated frontline doctors and nurses. I hope to continue adding more and more celebrities over the coming weeks so that we reach hospitals across the country."

Charitybuzz President Ben Erwin adds, "The rapid, strategic response of EndCovid-19 and its coalition of partners is impressive and underscores why we exist as a digital auction platform for nonprofits. We're grateful to be able to play a small role in helping so many generous individuals leverage their time for a vital cause."

In addition to the celebrity auction, #FtheVirus bracelets are for sale at www.FtheVirus.org , where 100% of the profits are going to the same nonprofit EndCovid-19.org. Supporters are posting images of themselves on Instagram and Twitter wearing the bracelets with hash-tag #FtheVirus and tagging @FtheVirus as well. The campaign is sweeping across the country fast.

For media inquiries, interviews, and appearance requests, please contact Kelly Bennett of Bennett Unlimited PR (949) 463-6383 or kelly@bpunlimited.com.

About GVNG: GVNG is the first and only technology platform in the world that enables individuals and companies to start and run a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit project instantly. GVNG is democratizing philanthropy by making it accessible to all people. The company was started in 2016 by Dominic Kalms and is considered one of the leading new FinTech companies in the United States. GVNG has already powered the nonprofits for thousands of celebrities, brands, corporations, and everyday people across the world, with millions of philanthropic dollars raised through the platform. Visit www.gvng.org to learn more.

About CharityBids: CharityBids helps nonprofits impress donors, increase revenues, and build mission awareness by providing them with exclusive trips and experiences on a no-risk, consignment basis, for use in their auctions. CharityBids offers a wide variety of over 250 unique and highly sought-after tours and experiences to over 4,000 charities each year. Visit www.CharityBids.org for more information.

About Charitybuzz: Charitybuzz is the leading online charity auction platform, offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences and incredible luxury packages to its community of hundreds of thousands of high-net-worth bidders globally while raising funds for charitable causes. Charitybuzz auctions feature exclusive access to some of the world's most influential personalities, including Sir Paul McCartney, Tim Cook, Beyoncé, Mick Jagger, Warren Buffett, and many more. To date, Charitybuzz has helped raise $400 million for more than 4,000 nonprofit organizations, including Save the Children, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. To learn more, visit www.charitybuzz.com .

Kelly A Bennett Bennett Unlimited PR 9494636383 Kelly@BPUnlimited.com