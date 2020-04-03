Market Overview

Teligent, Inc. to Hold Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and 2019 Full Year Financial Results on Wednesday April 8, 2020

Globe Newswire  
April 03, 2020 4:05pm   Comments
BUENA, N.J., April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT), a New Jersey-based specialty generic pharmaceutical company, announced they will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 to discuss the 4th quarter and 2019 full year financial results and business update.

The Company filed Form NT 10-K on March 30, 2020. As such, the 2019 Form 10-K filing deadline for Teligent as a non-accelerated filer has been extended to April 14, 2020.

The Company invites you to listen to the call by dialing (866) 393-8366. International participants should call (409) 350-3154. Participants should ask to join the Teligent, Inc. call.

This call is available via webcast and can be accessed under News & Events in the Investor Relations section of Teligent, Inc.'s website at www.teligent.com.

About Teligent, Inc.
Teligent is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company. Our mission is to be a leading player in the specialty generic prescription drug market. Learn more on our website at www.teligent.com.

Contact:

Damian Finio
Teligent, Inc.
(856) 336-9117
www.teligent.com 

