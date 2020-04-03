Market Overview

CANADIAN UTILITIES & TELECOM INCOME FUND DECLARES MONTHLY FUND DISTRIBUTION

Globe Newswire  
April 03, 2020 4:01pm   Comments
TORONTO, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:UTE) Canadian Utilities & Telecom Income Fund declares a monthly fund distribution in the amount of $0.04988 per unit, payable on April 30, 2020 to unitholders of record on April 15, 2020.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@strathbridge.com or visit www.strathbridge.com.

   
John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO

 		 Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.
121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9 
   

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

