Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PREMIUM INCOME CORPORATION ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION

Globe Newswire  
April 03, 2020 4:01pm   Comments
Share:

TORONTO, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:PIC, PIC.PR.A)) Premium Income Corporation has declared quarterly distributions payable on April 30, 2020 to shareholders of record on April 15, 2020 in the following amounts per share:

     
Share Class  Ticker  Amount Per Share
     
Class A Shares  PIC.A $0.10000
Preferred Shares  PIC.PR.A  $0.215625
     

To the extent that any portion of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gains dividends, they will be eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@strathbridge.com or visit www.strathbridge.com

   
John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.
121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9
   

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga