Cancer Biomarkers Market to Exhibit 12.4 % CAGR by 2026; End Stages of Clinical Trials and Pipeline Studies for Cancer Therapeutics to Add Impetus to Market predicts Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cancer biomarkers market size is forecast to reach USD 48.20 billion by 2026 on account of the increasing popularity of personalized treatment for cancer worldwide. Biomarkers help to detect cancer at an early stage and facilitate noninvasive diagnosis at high-speed by utilizing different proteomic and genomic markers. As per a recently published report by Fortune Business insights™ titled, "Cancer Biomarkers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer And Others), By Biomarker Type (PSA, HER-2, EGFR, KRAS, and others), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostics & Research Laboratories, Hospitals & Specialty Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the market size was USD 18.94 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 12.4% between 2019 and 2026.



Report Highlights

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market and its prime growth trajectories, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. It throws light on recent oncology biomarker market trends, key industry developments, and other interesting insights. The report emphasizes on the table of segmentation based on factors such as cancer type, biomarker type, end user, and geography. The report discusses the list of players operating in the market and the prime strategies adopted by them to gain a competitive edge in the market. For more information on the report, log on to the company website.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Market Drivers

Rise in Prevalence of Cancer Worldwide to Augment Growth

The increasing prevalence of cancer is a prime factor boosting the cancer biomarkers market growth. In addition to this, the market is also witnessing a significant rise on account of the growing demand for drug discovery and development for various cancer types. Additionally, many pharmaceutical companies are investing massive amounts into research and development of novel biomarkers for cancer therapeutics. Moreover, many clinical trials and pipeline studies are currently heading towards the end stages of development, and their market entry is likely to attract high cancer biomarkers market revenue in the coming years.

On the flip side, the market may face challenges in terms of reimbursement policies supported by the governments. This is further attributed to the high cost of treatment for cancer, especially in developing nations. Nevertheless, government support in spreading awareness about cancer, and the availability of treatment options for the same are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.

Regional Segmentation:

North America to Emerge Dominant Owing to Higher Adoption of Next-Generation Sequencing

From a geographical perspective, the global cancer biomarker market is widespread into the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each of these regions is further categorized into nations. Among these, North America earned USD 6.88 billion in 2018 and emerged dominant owing to the high adoption personalized medicine. Europe ranks second in the market with a rising number of research studies for using biomarkers in development and discovery.

Furthermore, the market in the Asia Pacific is expected to contribute significant oncology biomarker market share on account of rising in investments for research and development of biomarkers. This, coupled with increasing support from government and private bodies for the drug development process and patient stratification.



Competitive Landscape:



Substantial Investment in Research and Development of Novel Therapeutics to Escalate Market Competition

The global cancer biomarker market is semi-consolidated in nature. Notable players operating in the market are engaging in strategic collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, company collaborations, and others to gain an edge in the market competition. Apart from this, players are investing massive amounts into research and development of novel therapeutic solutions for various cancer types. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Abbott, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. are currently holding dominant cancer biomarker market shares.



List of Key Companies Operating in the Cancer Biomarker Market are:

Myriad RBM

Abbott

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

BioVision Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

R&D System

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Sino Biological Inc.

CENTOGENE N.V.

Sino Biological Inc.

Axon Medchem

Significant Industry Developments of Cancer Biomarkers Market Include:

March 2018 – Oncotype DX AR-V7 nucleus detect test, a predictive and prognostics biomarker was launched by Genomic Health Inc. The test helps in therapeutic decisions among patients who suffer from metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) by recognizing a connected variant of the androgen receptor protein namely AR-V7 situated in the nucleus of the circulating tumor cells (CTCs).

November 2018 – A collaborative agreement was signed between AstraZeneca and Biocartis Group NV to obtain molecular diagnostics biomarker for quick results in lung cancer patients across the European region.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Prevalence/ Incidence, by Cancer Type, by Key Regional/ Countries New Product Launches, by Key Market Players Pipeline Analysis, Cancer Biomarkers Key industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

Global Cancer Biomarkers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Cancer Type

Lung Cancer Breast Cancer Colorectal Cancer Prostate Cancer Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Biomarker Type

PSA HER-2 EGFR KRAS Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Diagnostics & Research Laboratories Hospitals & Specialty Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!





