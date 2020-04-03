Market Overview

OMNIMAX HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2019 INVESTOR CALL INFORMATION

Globe Newswire  
April 03, 2020 8:26am   Comments
NORCROSS, Georgia, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OmniMax Holdings, Inc. announced today that it will host an investor conference call regarding its fourth quarter 2019 financial results at 11:00 AM Eastern Time on Tuesday April 7, 2020. Existing bond holders, qualified institutional investors and securities analysts can obtain dial-in information upon registration at the OmniMax Investor Relations website at http://www.omnimax.com/investor-relations.

Contact Information

OmniMax Holdings, Inc.
Mary S. Cullin, 770-449-7066
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Email:  mcullin@omnimax.com

