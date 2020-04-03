Did You Buy Luckin Secondary Offering Shares in Jan 2020? Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Luckin Coffee Inc.; Investors Buying Secondary Offering Shares Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Luckin Coffee Inc. ("Luckin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:LK) for violations of federal securities laws.



On or about January 15, 2020, Luckin sold 4.8 million shares of stock in a secondary stock offering at $42.00 a share, raising over $380 million in new capital.

On April 2, 2020, Luckin announced that the Chief Operating Officer Jian Liu and several employees reporting to him engaged in misconduct that cast doubts on the foundations of the Chinese coffee chain's meteoric rise and its emergence as a key competitor to Starbucks Corp.

Luckin further stated, "Certain costs and expenses were also substantially inflated by fabricated transactions during this period." The Company indicated that investors shouldn't rely on previous financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Following this news, shares of Luckin plummeted, closing down 75.57% on April 2, 2020.

